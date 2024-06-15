Former Ferrari test driver and Aston Martin's Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa recently opened up on veteran Fernando Alonso's racing legacy and his long-lasting durability. At 42, Alonso recently penned a multi-year renewal with Aston Martin after signing for the team in 2023.

Fernando Alonso’s journey in Formula 1 began in 2001, and over two decades later, he remains a formidable presence on the grid. A total of 32 race wins and two World Championships later, the Spaniard is the oldest driver on the grid at the time of writing.

Pedro de la Rosa, a former F1 driver and now an ambassador for Aston Martin, has been closely associated with Alonso over the years. In a recent interview with RacingNews365, de la Rosa shed light on Alonso’s career and physical conditioning, revealing what drives the two-time World Champion. He said:

"The guy has taken care of himself all his life. His life has been motor racing. He's been sleeping, eating, living for motor racing, and that's what makes a difference."

Alonso’s current contract with Aston Martin will see him racing until he is 45. Pedro de la Rosa further emphasized Alonso's endurance by revealing the Spaniard's stance on another potential renewal. He said:

"You don't get to 40 in Formula 1 if you haven't been taking care of yourself to the limit, and Fernando has. The fact he is almost 43, and will be 45 when his new contract expires - and he's still talking about maybe a future extension - I think says it all."

Pedro de la Rosa on the one characteristic of Fernando Alonso he really appreciates

While many athletes at Alonso’s age might focus on personal milestones, the seasoned driver’s priorities lie elsewhere. De la Rosa pointed out the 42-year-old's team-oriented mindset. The former Ferrari test driver said:

"He's one of those characters that if at any point in his career, he sees that he's dropping in performance, he will immediately want to stop.

"We are lucky that Fernando is at an age where he's not looking just for himself, he's looking for the benefit of the team, and this is what really impresses me about Fernando.

De la Rosa also recounted a conversation that epitomized Fernando Alonso’s physical prowess. When asked about the faculties that might diminish with age, the former McLaren driver expressed confidence about his eyesight. This led de la Rosa to joke that perhaps Alonso is indeed a cut above the rest, as he said:

"His father doesn't wear glasses, so maybe this guy is Superman."

Fernando Alonso has accumulated 41 points this season and currently finds himself at ninth position in the F1 Drivers' standings. He finished fourth in the standings last season, but has struggled to find similar form in the ongoing campaign.