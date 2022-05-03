"He still shouldn’t have brake-tested him" - Red Bull indirectly admits Max Verstappen's fault in move against Lewis Hamilton at 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

In an interview with The Race, Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey admitted that Max Verstappen's frustration got the better of him at the 2021 Brazillian Grand Prix. Newey claimed the same happened again in Saudi Arabia last year, where Lewis Hamilton accused the Dutchman of brake-testing him.

Describing Verstappen's role in the championship-defining incidents from last season, Newey said:

“What’s great about Max [Verstappen] is you always know what the car is capable of because he always gets in it and wrings its neck. His feedback is good, he’s very aware of what the tyres are doing and how to manage them. I think his reputation for being wild is unfair. Probably what he did in Brazil last year was a bit naughty. Saudi was silly. I think he got frustrated with Lewis [Hamilton] not overtaking him but he still shouldn’t have brake-tested him.”

Newey, however, felt that Hamilton was entirely to blame for the incident at Silverstone last season. Referring to the incident as something that people seem to have conveniently forgotten, he said:

“But Silverstone to me was a clear professional foul [by Hamilton] and people seem to have a short memory. They brand an individual and it takes time for that to go. He’s very easy to work with, very open. You ask him to do things and he will always try.”

Max Verstappen went on to win his maiden championship on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

Max Verstappen claims his approach to racing has changed since he won the championship

Four races into the 2022 season, the paddock has noticed a significant race in the reigning world champion's approach when it comes to aggression and competitiveness.

When asked if becoming a world champion has relieved him of some pressure, as reported by formula1.com, Max Verstappen said:

“Yeah – of course. You can see it. It still means a lot when I win races, when I won in Saudi it meant a lot – but it’s a different feeling leading up to the weekends now.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner compared the 24-year-old to four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. He emphasized that once a driver manages to achieve their ultimate goal in F1, he is released from the pressure to prove himself. Horner said:

“That first championship, we saw it with Sebastian Vettel [who won his four titles with Red Bull], it just relieves pressure from your shoulders. Max [Verstappen] has got that on his CV now, he’s got the number one on the car. It does release him of pressure. The way he’s driven the first few races, he’s been right on it.”

The Red Bull driver has secured two race wins so far this season and is quickly catching up to championship leader Charles Leclerc.

