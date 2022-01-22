Helmut Marko believes Carlos Sainz Jr can fight Max Verstappen for the title in 2022 if Ferrari have a good car

Helmut Marko claimed in a recent interview that Carlos Sainz has proven himself to be a superior driver and could potentially challenge Max Verstappen for the championship title in 2022. The Red Bull adviser expects a challenge if the Spaniard is given a car that has the potential to put up one. Verstappen took his maiden championship victory at the end of the 2021 season and will be determined to defend his title this year.

Sainz made his debut in F1 with Torro Rosso alongside the Dutchman in 2015 and has struggled to make his mark and prove his talent over the years. After having switched teams three times, the Spaniard finished his first year with Ferrari at an absolute high in P5, ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc. Marko is of the opinion that the season was a testament to the 27-year-old's talent.

As reported by Motorsport, Marko shared his thoughts on the Ferrari pair, saying:

“Carlos is a very good race driver. The fact that he left Red Bull was not because his performance was not good. In any case, he has shown that Leclerc is probably not the child prodigy many have seen in him.”

He added that:

“The new regulations make it difficult to make predictions for this season. But if Ferrari hits the bull’s eye with the new car, Carlos can definitely compete for the world title.”

With new technical regulations coming in, there's likely to be a bit of a shake-up in car orders. Pure racing will be put to the test by a reduction of disparity in car performance. Whether or not this will result in a new world champion, only time will tell.

Mick Schumacher describes Max Verstappen's argument as "arrogant"

In the tedious debate over the significance of machinery in an F1 driver's success in the sport, Max Verstappen and Mick Schumacher have two very different views. The Red Bull driver, as reported by The Sports Rush, claimed in 2021 about the Mercedes car that:

“To be honest, 90 percent of the field could win in that car. Nothing against Lewis, he’s a great driver, but the car is so dominant.”

Max Verstappen had a year-long duel with Hamilton and managed to come out on top in the very last race of the season. In doing so, he denied the Briton a record-breaking eighth drivers' championship title.

Schumacher, however, believes that this is not the case at all. He shared his thoughts on the same, saying:

“You can only say you can win a race with Mercedes if you sit in it. Conversely, it’s an arrogant consideration.”

Nico Rosberg is the only driver who has been able to beat the Briton in a Mercedes. With George Russell joining the team this year and new regulations coming in, this debate is getting closer to being solved.

