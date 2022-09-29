Max Verstappen 'will be World Champion. It's just a question of when': Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko feels it’s only a matter of time before Max Verstappen becomes the 2022 F1 world champion. The Dutchman will have the opportunity to clinch his second world title at the Singapore GP this weekend if he manages to outscore Charles Leclerc by 22 points or more on Sunday.

Helmut Marko also hopes that Max Verstappen wins his second trophy in Japan, rather than in Singapore as the former is the home country of Red Bull's engine partner, Honda. Winning the title in Suzuka would be enormous for the Austrian racing team as it would do wonders from a marketing point of view. The team's talent scout, however, has no doubt that Verstappen will be the 2022 world champion.

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, Marko said:

“From a marketing point of view, winning the title would be better in Japan, because of our engine partner Honda. But in general, we can assume that Max will be World Champion. It’s just a question of when.”

The 24-year-old currently holds a 116-point lead over championship rival Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship. He is also currently on a five-race winning streak, making him the sport's dominant force at the moment.

Max Verstappen reminds Ross Brawn of Michael Schumacher

F1 managing director Ross Brawn claims that Max Verstappen's epic P14 to P1 charge at Spa reminded him of the great Michael Schumacher. Brawn compared the two drivers, claiming that when drivers of their caliber are given the best cars, they drive as if they were on 'another planet'.

tami. @Vetteleclerc Seb has said that he is going straight to bed after the sessions, to get into the rhythm for the Japanese timezone. Is that the same for you?



Max: "No, I am still in the European rhythm. Seb is a bit old, he needs that (laughs). No, I will also do that on Saturday and Sunday." Seb has said that he is going straight to bed after the sessions, to get into the rhythm for the Japanese timezone. Is that the same for you?Max: "No, I am still in the European rhythm. Seb is a bit old, he needs that (laughs). No, I will also do that on Saturday and Sunday." https://t.co/6ndJooNx57

Though Verstappen has almost clinched his second title in the sport, he is still half a dozen championships behind Schumacher, who managed to win a total of seven titles in his long and illustrious career. The young Dutchman's dominance at Spa, however, reminded Ross Brawn of Schumacher's epic talent, claiming the two have a similar 'magic'. The 24-year-old dominated the race in Belgium, easily winning the race despite having started in P14.

Speaking exclusively to F1 Insider, Ross Brawn said of Max Verstappen:

“His dominance at Spa reminded me of Michael Schumacher at his best. When you have a perfect car and drivers like Michael or Max in the cockpit, they drive like they are on another planet. Then you as a spectator feel this certain magic. You can’t forget that there’s always another driver with the same car who can’t make that difference.”

With the track in Singapore likely to suit Ferrari more than Red Bull, the Scarlet squad have a fair shot at making Verstappen's title chances slightly harder than they currently are. With the confidence and dominance the young Dutchman is currently exhibiting, however, his title defense seems like a foregone conclusion.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far