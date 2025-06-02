"Her face when she saw it said Lando Norris' partner": Fans react as Margarida Corceiro spotted at McLaren hospitality during F1 Spanish GP

Lando Norris' rumored girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, was spotted in the McLaren facility with Norris' family during the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix. Moreover, her reaction after seeing herself on the live broadcast caught fans' attention.

As a popular Formula 1 driver, Norris' dating life is often in the spotlight. Back in 2021, he dated Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira, and the couple made it official by walking hand-in-hand during race weekends. However, in 2022, the relationship ended as Norris confirmed the split on social media.

Meanwhile, as of 2025, the British driver is reportedly dating another popular Portuguese model, Margarida Corceiro. At the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, Corceiro was spotted sitting alongside Norris' family in the McLaren facility.

Moreover, when she appeared on the screen, the broadcast described her as 'model and Lando Norris' partner'.

Fans on social media platform X spotted Margarida Corceiro's reaction to appearing on the broadcast and shared their thoughts.

"Her face when she saw it said, Lando Norris' partner, BYE," a fan said.

"Someone’s about to get fired in the F1 headers department," another user commented.

"Even she was weirded tf out," a comment read.

However, some fans weren't impressed with Corceiro getting coverage over racing during the Spanish GP.

"Like, I would 1000x rather see a midfield car racing than some unknown/irrelevant people not related to racing," a fan said.

"Why are they showing irrelevant people on the F1 broadcast?" another user said.

Norris finished P2 in the Spanish GP, behind his teammate Oscar Piastri, who grabbed his fifth win of the 2025 season.

McLaren boss addresses internal competition between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris with Oscar Piastri at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

This year, Oscar Piastri has beaten Lando Norris to become the championship leader. He has 186 points after nine races, whereas Norris is stationed at P2 with 176 points. With the difference reduced to just 10 points, both drivers are likely to wholeheartedly compete for the title.

However, the McLaren bosses are relaxed and not worried about the internal dynamics between the two teammates. Team principal Andrea Stella said both drivers have been cordial and supportive of each other. Talking to Crash, Stella said:

"The [pre-race] briefing is not getting tougher. The conversations are the same that we always have. Obviously, when the two drivers start next to each other and there are 800 meters to corner one, you might have to reiterate every detail of the way we go racing together."

“But so far I can only be very grateful to Lando and Oscar, who have approached this internal competition with a great sense of responsibility and pretty much stuck to the letter of what our racing principles and approach are.”

With a large chunk of the 2025 season yet to unfold, the title fight between McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could stretch down to the wire.

