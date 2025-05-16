"Her name was lucky but she was not so lucky": Alex Albon on his cat who lost her life recently

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon revealed that one of his cats, named Lucky, passed away recently, ahead of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The Thai driver has arguably made his best start to his F1 career this campaign with the Grove-based outfit.

Heading into the 2025 season, there were a few question marks regarding the two-time F1 podium sitter's pace against his new teammate Carlos Sainz. However, owing to his rapid start this year, Albon has been the lead Williams driver thus far and scored in five of the first six races of the 2025 season.

While appearing on the Fast and the Curious podcast, Alex Albon gave a tragic update regarding his off-track life when he was asked about one of his cats. However, he clarified that he was not close to the cat due to his staying away from his family. He said:

"No, gone. It went like like a week ago. I brought my mom here to make her feel better so she's come through. Her name was Lucky but she wasn't so lucky. Honestly on my side, obviously, I don't spend as much time at home as everyone else. So it happens," he said. (5:40)

Alex Albon has a whole host of animals in his family home, including multiple cats, dogs, rabbits, and horses.

Alex Albon gives an honest reaction to possibly going back to Red Bull

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon stated that he was unsure if he would return to Red Bull if given an opportunity in the future.

Speaking with PA News Agency in Imola, the 28-year-old claimed that he became stronger because of his Red Bull stint from the middle of the 2019 season to the end of the 2020 season. He said:

"I think to say yes or no is a hard question to answer. Bottom line is that I have become stronger because of it. I have learned my lessons and been able to adapt and overcome. At that age, my first two years in F1, I didn’t know how to get myself out of it. And so I feel like with the knowledge I have now I would easily be able to find my way through."

"So yes I feel like I am a good driver, I have a good team around me and I am ready for anything. But ready for anything for me now is being ready for Williams and the journey that we have," Albon said.

Alex Albon started his career in Toro Rosso in 2019 but was promoted to Red Bull in the middle of the year to replace Pierre Gasly. However, after his tough time alongside Max Verstappen, he was dropped in 2021 and demoted to reserve driver before his eventual move to Williams in 2022.

