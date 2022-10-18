Here's why AlphaTauri chief 'expects a lot' from Nyck de Vries in 2023 F1 season

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost claims he expects a lot from Nyck de Vries in 2023, owing to the latter's championship and race wins in other motorsport categories. The 27-year-old Formula E champion is set to join the Red Bull junior team in 2023, replacing outgoing driver Pierre Gasly.

Nyck De Vries' debut in the sport came at the 2022 Italian GP where he scored points for Williams after replacing Alex Albon.

The team signed De Vries for the 2023 season despite having a rich junior driver program in other racing categories. Tost claimed that the Dutchman's experience made him the best choice for the upcoming season.

Franz Tost elaborated:

"All the young drivers were taken into consideration. There's Liam Lawson, there's Ayumu Iwasa and Dennis Hauger in Formula 2 and Isack Hadjer in Formula 3, but they all still miss the experience needed. They need to do a year or two more in their categories and then we will see what the future will be."

The AlphaTauri boss added about the team's lineup for 2023:

"Nyck and Yuki are still in a learning process, but I think that Yuki next year should be mature enough to give or take guidance. Nevertheless, I expect a lot from Nyck because he has experience from the racing categories where he won races and championships and therefore, once more if the car works, I think that we will have a successful year."

Nyck de Vries was an easy choice for AlphaTauri

According to team principal Franz Tost, signing Nyck de Vries was an 'easy choice' following the Dutchman's brilliant debut in Monza, where he finished ninth.

Subbing Alex Albon, the Dutch driver's points-finish for Williams made him an attractive option for many teams.

While announcing De Vries as an AlphaTauri driver for next season, Tost said that the Dutchman's Monza performance helped the team rope him in:

"This has been very influential as it showed his true potential. He drove a fantastic race and made no mistakes. So it was an easy choice to go for him. He is fast. I know what he has accomplished."

Given Nyck de Vries' comparatively geriatric age, the Dutchman is going to have to impress from the get-go in 2023.

