"We have to reinvent ourselves"- Here's how Ferrari can keep up with Red Bull and Mercedes, according to former chairman

Ferrari's former president Luca di Montezemolo thinks the team needs to 'reinvent' itself and not focus merely on Red Bull and Mercedes if they want success in F1. The Italian team is on the back foot when compared to Red Bull despite having developed the fastest car on some tracks.

Montezemolo was the chairman of the Scuderia from 1991 to 2014, where he achieved immense success, especially whilst working with the great Michael Schumacher. The Schumacher-Jean Todt combination was the Italian team's formula for success – a formula that now seems to be a relic from the past. When asked how the Maranello-based squad can improve in its fight against juggernauts such as Red Bull and Mercedes, the Italian claimed the team must focus on 'reinventing' itself rather than worrying about how its rivals are getting along.

The 75-year-old told L'Equipe:

“Ferrari is like the Italian flag, a national monument. Before I brought Jean Todt to Maranello in 1993, I thought about this choice for a long time. There was a huge circus in the media. If I was looking for a new boss, I would look outside Formula 1. However, if we only look at what Red Bull Racing or Mercedes-Benz are doing, the problem will not be solved. We have to reinvent ourselves, create a new dynamic.”

He concluded:

“Ferrari have built an extremely competitive car. One person alone does not win World Championship titles. Formula 1 is a team sport.”

Ferrari boss doesn't want to change team's personnel despite poor performances

Scuderia team boss Mattia Binotto claims the team does not need to change personnel to improve its performance for the remainder of the 2022 F1 season. The Italian outfit is currently 139 points behind Red Bull in the constructors' standings despite having the fastest car on multiple occasions.

The Prancing Horse has won four races so far this season, showing definite signs of improvement compared to years gone by. The 2022 season, however, is turning into a disaster for the Scuderia as they are losing severely to Red Bull despite an equally fast car. Poor strategic choices and driver errors have cost the team wins on multiple occasions, with the former being the main cause of their deficit against Red Bull. Many have made calls for Ferrari to change its people in charge, but Mattia Binotto does not think this is the way ahead for his team.

He told Martin Brundle:

“We do not need to change people, but we certainly need to change some things. The way we are communicating, the way we are getting to the process of making our decisions… changes are required. Adding value may be necessary, adding people as well. But changing people is not a path I want to go through – that’s an old way of addressing issues.”

The team now ought to set their eyes on the 2023 title, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull within a hair's breadth of winning both 2022 championships. Ferrari need to try and end the season on a high, giving them motivation and encouragement for the upcoming season.

