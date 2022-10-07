Here's why Lewis Hamilton feels 'happier' than ever despite not winning any race in 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that he is in a better place mentally in the present than he has "ever been" in the past despite not winning a single race in the 2022 F1 season. He claimed that his life outside of racing has begun to give him "more happiness".

Speaking to Sky Sports about his year so far, Lewis Hamilton said:

"It's been a good period, transitional. I definitely feel I'm happier than I've ever been, which is really strange because I'm not winning in racing, and that's really been my go-to thing. Having success there would bring me so much happiness, but I'm finding more happiness in my personal life now, just being more comfortable in who I am, and my surroundings and my intentions."

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are still chasing their first win of the 2022 F1 season. They seem to be on top of their game this weekend at the Japanese GP, having dominated the second free practice session on Friday.

Amidst speculation surrounding his potential retirement from F1, the Briton told the media, including Sportskeeda, that he sees himself continuing in the sport for another five years, as claimed by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. He said:

"Can't say just yet, possibly, I am feeling good. I love what I am doing and we have a lot of work to do, a lot to achieve still. So I am not planning on going anywhere any time soon."

Lewis Hamilton believes Red Bull's potential cost-cap breach is being "taken very seriously" by the FIA

Red Bull are under investigation for having allegedly broken exceeded the cost-cap set for the 2021 season, but the final verdict has been delayed by the FIA. Lewis Hamilton believes this indicates that the FIA is taking the matter seriously and hopes for maximum transparency from the governing body to ensure that it protects the integrity of the organization and the sport as a whole.

Speaking to the media ahead of the upcoming Japanese GP, the Mercedes driver commented on the FIA's decision to delay the verdict regarding the allegations against Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton said:

"I like to think that if it's being delayed, it's because it's being taken very seriously. It would be bad for the sport if action wasn't taken if there was a breach. It is imperative, for transparency, [that punishments are handed out]. We need to continue to have transparency for the fans and the integrity of the sport. I know there are a lot of conversations in the background. No one truly knows."

"I remember after that needing more updates but seeing trucks of updates continuing to arrive on the other car [Red Bull], and I was thinking it is going to be difficult to beat them in the championship if they keep bringing updates. It is so integral to the development race. If we had had another half a million to spend, we would have been in a different position at some of the following races, if we had bought another floor, which we could easily have done."

The F1 cost cap certificate will now be released on Monday, October 10th, 2022.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes