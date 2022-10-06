F1 2022: Where to watch the Japanese GP? Time, TV schedule, livestream details, and more

For the 18th round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to Suzuka for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen leading the championship.

The Dutchman had his first shot at securing his second consecutive world championship title last weekend at the F1 Singapore GP. He, however, lost it thanks to a complicated qualifying and race session. Meanwhile, his teammate Sergio Perez went on to win his second Grand Prix of the season.

In the upcoming race, Verstappen will once again stand the chance to seal the title if he manages to win the Japanese GP with an extra point for the fastest lap. Interestingly, however, the Red Bull driver has never won in Suzuka.

Before the Singapore GP, Verstappen had admitted that he would prefer to win the title in Japan, given the memories attached to the circuit.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, in Singapore, the 25-year-old said:

“I think Japan is nicer. I’m really excited to go back there. It’s been a while. It’s an amazing track. And for me anyway, it has quite special memories. The first time I drove an F1 car was there in FP1, and I will always remember that. And besides that, yes, it is kind of a home GP with Honda. And also, I think [it will be] my first proper opportunity to win the title. So yeah, of course, I’m looking forward to Singapore right now. But I’m also very excited for next weekend.”

The 53-lap race has been one of the most anticipated this season, given that the last one in Suzuka was held back in 2019. The subsequent COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to go racing on the iconic track.

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Japanese GP sessions?

USA

Fans in the US can watch all the sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers in the UK can catch the action live on SkySportsF1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

TV schedule for 2022 F1 Japanese GP weekend

Here are the timings for the 2022 F1 Japanese GP weekend:

USA

FP1:11:00 pm ET, Friday, October 7, 2022

FP2: 2:00 am ET, Friday, October 7, 2022

FP3: 11:00 pm ET, Saturday, October 8, 2022

Qualifying: 2:00 am ET, Saturday, October 8, 2022

Main race: 1:00 am ET, Sunday, October 9, 2022

UK

FP1: 4:00 am BST, Friday, October 7, 2022

FP2: 7:00 am BST, Friday, October 7, 2022

FP3: 4:00 am BST, Saturday, October 8, 2022

Qualifying: 7:00 am BST, Saturday, October 8, 2022

Main race: 6:00 am BST, Sunday, October 9, 2022

India

FP1: 8:30 am IST, Friday, October 7, 2022

FP2: 11:30 am IST, Friday, October 7, 2022

FP3: 8:30 am IST, Saturday, October 8, 2022

Qualifying: 11:30 am IST, Saturday, October 8, 2022

Main race: 10:30 am IST, Sunday, October 9, 2022

