"Chaos? Chaos!" - F1 Twitterati react to eventful 2022 F1 Singapore GP

In an action-packed 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez secured his second race win of the season. The Mexican drove a sensational race, which he later described as his "best performance" in F1, despite the tricky and wet conditions at the Marina Bay circuit.

The Grand Prix saw a total of six DNFs, with double-retirements for Alpine and Williams, and a DNF for Yuki Tsunoda and Zhou Guanyu. Fernando Alonso, who was driving his record-breaking 350th race in F1, was disappointingly forced to retire from the race after his Alpine lost power.

Championship leader Max Verstappen potentially stood a chance to secure his second world championship title this weekend in Singapore. He, however, started the race in eighth, only to lose significant positions at the race start itself. He then put on quite a show to make his way through the pack but was only able to make it to seventh in the end, denying him the chance to seal the title this weekend.

Charles Leclerc had earlier set the fastest pace in Saturday's qualifying session to start the race from pole. He, however, lost a place to Sergio Perez at the very beginning and was only able to challenge the Mexican on certain occasions. In the end, he simply did not have what it would take to pass the Red Bull and was forced to settle for second. His teammate Carlos Sainz drove a rather underwhelming race and was unable to match the Monegasque's pace. He, however, managed to retain his third-place position, giving Ferrari yet another double podium.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

McScottish @McScottish5



#F1 #SingaporeGP #WTF1 If you ever feel useless, just remember, wet tyres in F1 exist If you ever feel useless, just remember, wet tyres in F1 exist#F1 #SingaporeGP #WTF1 https://t.co/ESflw495fD

Josh Revell @joshrevellyt



Stop giving Fernando lemon engines

#F1 #SingaporeGP Goddamn it, AlpineStop giving Fernando lemon engines Goddamn it, AlpineStop giving Fernando lemon engines 😔 #F1 #SingaporeGP

Kawblimey @kawblimey #WTF1 #SingaporeGP Convinced George Russell has made some holy pact, running back of the grid and slowly but surely everyone ahead of him is retiring #F1 Convinced George Russell has made some holy pact, running back of the grid and slowly but surely everyone ahead of him is retiring #F1 #WTF1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/BDnJm57mxn

f1_josie @F1Josie #F1 #SingaporeGP How Mick feels after being the only Singapore rookie left How Mick feels after being the only Singapore rookie left😭 #F1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/DlufXj7rZO

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1



My heart rate second half of the race: My heart rate first half of the race:My heart rate second half of the race: My heart rate first half of the race: 📉My heart rate second half of the race: 📈

mathilde @adehilmt that safety car did more laps than latifi that safety car did more laps than latifi

Max Verstappen finds it "a bit silly" that other teams have commented on Red Bull's 2021 F1 budget speculation

Red Bull are under investigation for having allegedly exceeded the budget cap set for the 2021 season. Max Verstappen, however, believes that it is nobody else's place to comment on the matter.

As reported by The Race, the Dutchman said:

“I know where it [the speculation] comes from, so for me it’s OK. What I hear from the team, yes [I’m confident]. I find that a bit silly. Just keep your mouths shut.”

Ferrari and Mercedes are the two teams that made these claims against the Milton Keynes-based team, although Lewis Hamilton says he does not "know enough about it to be able to make a sensible comment." He said:

“I’ve not really given it much attention, to be honest. It’s all whispers at the moment. I don’t know enough about it to be able to make a sensible comment. I’m not thinking particularly anything. I’m proud of my team for the diligence that they’ve done to run to the rules. I honestly have full confidence in Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president], in the way that he’s conducted himself to this point, in terms of being strict and being clear with the rules. The rules are rules. And for those sorts of things which can lead to real alterations in terms of car performance, we definitely have to take it seriously. I don’t know if it’s true or not. We’ll see.”

This breach of regulation could potentially cost both Red Bull and Max Verstappen their 2021 F1 world championship title.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes