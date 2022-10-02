Create

"Chaos? Chaos!" - F1 Twitterati react to eventful 2022 F1 Singapore GP

By Khushi Chandani
Modified Oct 02, 2022 09:38 PM IST
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 02, 2022. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images,)

In an action-packed 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez secured his second race win of the season. The Mexican drove a sensational race, which he later described as his "best performance" in F1, despite the tricky and wet conditions at the Marina Bay circuit.

The Grand Prix saw a total of six DNFs, with double-retirements for Alpine and Williams, and a DNF for Yuki Tsunoda and Zhou Guanyu. Fernando Alonso, who was driving his record-breaking 350th race in F1, was disappointingly forced to retire from the race after his Alpine lost power.

Perez ganooooooooó What a drive from Checo! 🏆#SingaporeGP #F1 https://t.co/0YiF9SXwlJ

Championship leader Max Verstappen potentially stood a chance to secure his second world championship title this weekend in Singapore. He, however, started the race in eighth, only to lose significant positions at the race start itself. He then put on quite a show to make his way through the pack but was only able to make it to seventh in the end, denying him the chance to seal the title this weekend.

Charles Leclerc had earlier set the fastest pace in Saturday's qualifying session to start the race from pole. He, however, lost a place to Sergio Perez at the very beginning and was only able to challenge the Mexican on certain occasions. In the end, he simply did not have what it would take to pass the Red Bull and was forced to settle for second. His teammate Carlos Sainz drove a rather underwhelming race and was unable to match the Monegasque's pace. He, however, managed to retain his third-place position, giving Ferrari yet another double podium.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

If you are a fan of Max Verstappen after '21, I genuinely do not understand why. The worst race craft of any "driver's champion" in F1 history.#F1xed #F1 #f1twt #Verstappen #LH44 #F12022 https://t.co/VumK68LNJa
Russell going round on the slicks #F1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/hZrvJcMjfz
If you ever feel useless, just remember, wet tyres in F1 exist#F1 #SingaporeGP #WTF1 https://t.co/ESflw495fD
What Singapore GP has been like#SingaporeGP #F1 #WTF1 https://t.co/sP1QfmkIXJ
One team principal has been ready for this for a while…#Singapour #F1 https://t.co/m6JCPiEseG
@F1Manager https://t.co/jnJkgbnDNu
Hamilton when he can't overtake on track 😂 #F1 #SingaporeGP #Hamilton https://t.co/K8mEFBxf2X
Other drivers seeing Alonso successfully defend against Max #SingaporeGP #F1 #WTF1 https://t.co/o1ND1oaz4a
Alex Albon right now 🤣🤣 #SingaporeGP #F1 #Albon https://t.co/yng88Ftk56
George Russell on the pit exit! #F1 #WTF1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/LDwSfB5nyU
Goddamn it, AlpineStop giving Fernando lemon engines 😔 #F1 #SingaporeGP
Be nice boys.. #F1 #OrangeArmy #SingaporeGP https://t.co/jTXpHWIjQu
The holy trinity #F1 #WTF1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/BdQcuyDyZC
"He just brake tested me !""Lewis, this is a wall..."(Humour, pas taper)#F1 #Formula1 #SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 https://t.co/3uZ2qibWbX
marshalls trying to pull albon’s front wing out of the wall#singaporegp #f1 #wtf1 https://t.co/k9QIP8vOxS
Me tweeting and losing all the drama#SingaporeGP #F1 #WTF1 https://t.co/UMxcwhmVvt
Pictured: the person who green flagged the track while there were marshals on track #F1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/XPiVCL6Qcc
So we’re full on just testing out the barriers today then? #SingaporeGP #F1 https://t.co/fYRAiwUGBs
Every driver trying not to hit the walls in Singapore#F1 #SingaporeGP #WTF1 https://t.co/qFc6437KBI
Convinced George Russell has made some holy pact, running back of the grid and slowly but surely everyone ahead of him is retiring #F1 #WTF1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/BDnJm57mxn
This race is going to end with 10 drivers #SingaporeGP #F1 https://t.co/4Dd5UASndc
How Mick feels after being the only Singapore rookie left😭 #F1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/DlufXj7rZO
YOU get a puncture! YOU get a puncture!!! #F1 #SingaporeGP https://t.co/DL6DEUrYn0
My heart rate first half of the race: 📉My heart rate second half of the race: 📈
When your #2 wins the race #F1 #SingaporeGP 🇸🇬 https://t.co/7HCsx0DiWK
Chaos? Chaos!#WTF1 #SingaporeGP #SingaporeGrandPrix #F1 https://t.co/d6FfnZgGKV
that safety car did more laps than latifi

Max Verstappen finds it "a bit silly" that other teams have commented on Red Bull's 2021 F1 budget speculation

Red Bull are under investigation for having allegedly exceeded the budget cap set for the 2021 season. Max Verstappen, however, believes that it is nobody else's place to comment on the matter.

As reported by The Race, the Dutchman said:

“I know where it [the speculation] comes from, so for me it’s OK. What I hear from the team, yes [I’m confident]. I find that a bit silly. Just keep your mouths shut.”

Ferrari and Mercedes are the two teams that made these claims against the Milton Keynes-based team, although Lewis Hamilton says he does not "know enough about it to be able to make a sensible comment." He said:

“I’ve not really given it much attention, to be honest. It’s all whispers at the moment. I don’t know enough about it to be able to make a sensible comment. I’m not thinking particularly anything. I’m proud of my team for the diligence that they’ve done to run to the rules. I honestly have full confidence in Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president], in the way that he’s conducted himself to this point, in terms of being strict and being clear with the rules. The rules are rules. And for those sorts of things which can lead to real alterations in terms of car performance, we definitely have to take it seriously. I don’t know if it’s true or not. We’ll see.”

This breach of regulation could potentially cost both Red Bull and Max Verstappen their 2021 F1 world championship title.

