F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Singapore GP?

After a glorious drive this Sunday at the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez secured his fourth career win at the Marina Bay Circuit. He held off the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc despite the extremely tricky conditions on the circuit.

The Marina Bay circuit is known to be one of the most physically demanding tracks on the season calendar. After an hour-long delay, thanks to the wet conditions on the track, the Mexican started the race on the front row.

He, however, had an even better race start than Leclerc, who started from pole position. While Perez remains third in the drivers' standings, he now holds a mere two-point deficit against Charles Leclerc, who stands second.

Further down, Carlos Sainz is swiftly closing the gap to George Russell in the points after coming third at the Singapore GP, with a single point now separating the two.

Russell had a frustrating race after having started from the pit as a penalty for changing his power unit and ended up finishing the race last. He did, however, deny Sergio Perez an extra point for the fastest lap, although he was not awarded the same after finishing the race outside the top 10.

Sainz, on the other hand, was nowhere close to his teammate in terms of pace and was barely able to hold off Lewis Hamilton for the first half of the stint. The P3 finish, however, certainly contributed highly to his overall F1 championship points.

Lewis Hamilton had a frustrating first half of the race, when he was held off by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, who the Briton was simply unable to pass. He later crashed right into the barriers but managed to make it back into the race after pitting to replace his front wing, which was damaged in the incident. Hamilton finished the race in ninth and remains sixth in the drivers' standings.

Unlike Alpine and Williams, who had an absolutely frustrating race this weekend with double-DNFs for both teams, McLaren maximized their opportunities with both drivers finishing in the top five for the first time this season.

While Lando Norris crossed the checkered flag in fourth, Daniel Ricciardo secured his best result of the 2022 F1 season with a fifth-place finish despite having started in 16th. The Aussie has moved from 14th to 11th in the drivers' standings.

Aston Martin, too, had a positive outing in Singapore with a double-points finish result for the team. Both drivers have made up places in the standings, while Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen, Mick Schumacher, and Zhou Guanyu have dropped further back.

Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, and Nicholas Latifi were all forced to retire from the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Singapore GP

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 341 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 237 3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 235 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 203 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 202 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 170 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 100 8 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 66 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 59 10 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 46 11 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 29 12 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 24 13 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 23 14 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 22 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 13 16 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 12 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 19 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 4 20 Nyck De Vries NED Williams Mercedes 2 21 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0 22 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0

