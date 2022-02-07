Here's why Lewis Hamilton was not nominated for British Competition Driver of the Year Award for 2021

Lewis Hamilton did not receive a nomination for Autosport's British Competition Driver of the Year Award in 2021. The Briton was not amongst the nominees as he was up for the International Racing Driver of the Year Award.

The award, decided by fans, was won by McLaren man Lando Norris. It was the 22-year-old's third consecutive award. Norris beat out new Mercedes driver George Russell, Formula E race winner Jake Dennis, and World Endurance champion and Le Mans winner Mike Conway.

Lando Norris had his best season yet in F1 in 2021. The 22-year-old notched up four podiums and his maiden pole position during the campaign, finishing in P6 in the drivers' world championship standings with 160 points to his name. Norris edged out Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by one point, while also comprehensively beating McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Lewis Hamilton loses International Racing Driver of the Year Award for 2021 to Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's 2022 started in a similar fashion to the end of 2021. Once again, the Briton has been pipped to an award by Max Verstappen. It will probably not sting as much, however, since the accolade in question is Autosport's International Racing Driver of the Year Award.

The 24-year-old beat out Hamilton, IndyCar champion Alex Palou and Formula E title winner Nyck de Vries in the final round.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner accepted the award on Verstappen's behalf. The Dutchman had recorded a video in advance where he said:

“First of all, I would like to say a big thank you to all the fans for voting for me to win this award. All the support over the year was amazing. I would like to thank Red Bull and Honda for giving me the car to win the world championship.”

Hamilton recently returned to social media after a lengthy hiatus a few days ago.

The Briton is expected to be at Mercedes' digital launch event for their new 2022 car, the W13.

