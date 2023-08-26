Hilarity ensues as former Red Bull driver applies for the role of Daniel Ricciardo's replacement; Christian Horner's reply goes viral

Former F1 driver David Coulthard put forward his case to replace Daniel Ricciardo at the AlphaTauri F1 team for the 2023 Dutch GP weekend and gave a PowerPoint presentation to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, pleading his case.

The joke started after Daniel Ricciardo's crash at Turn 3 in Zandvoort on Friday left him with a broken arm, meaning that he would miss the rest of the Dutch GP weekend. The news was bitterly disappointing for the team and fans of the Aussie driver as it was his third race back on the grid and the injury might keep him away for a couple of races.

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard took to his Instagram page to plead his case for the season and wrote to Horner, saying:

“Dear Christian Horner, please read my PowerPoint for why I should be Daniel’s reserve driver."

Below are the four points he mentioned for his case:

* I am quick on track

* I did get Red Bull’s first podium

* The engineers and I already get along

* This would make me the 7th oldest ever F1 driver

Playing with the joke, Horner commented on the post:

“Dear DC. Thank you for your application despite the significant amount of crash damage at numerous races you created, we might now need a reserve and as the silver fox of the paddock, you would at least make Fernando Alonso feel young again. Best wishes Christian.”

Daniel Ricciardo reflects on his crash at Zandvoort on Friday

In his bid to avoid crashing into McLaren driver and fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo hit the wall pretty hard but the impact caused damage to his hand that was on the wheel.

As per PlanetF1, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“I was very excited to be back after the break. The day was going pretty well. We made some changes for FP2 and the few laps I did on the hard tire before the crash felt good; we were building up and improving. At that time, we were pretty competitive, and I was feeling positive."

“I remember coming into Turn 3. I had already gotten into the corner and then saw Piastri, so it was either hit him or the wall. When I hit the wall, I didn’t have enough time to take my hands off the steering wheel, so the wheel came and hit my hand. It’s really unfortunate and frustrating, but I’ll try to recover as quickly as I can," he added.

Hopefully, the Aussie won't be out of the car for long and will recover quickly to prove his mettle once again.