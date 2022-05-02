"His behaviour and attitude are impeccable" - Alex Albon's performance has impressed Williams

Alex Albon has impressed everyone at his new team, including Dave Robson, who is in charge of performance at Williams. He said that Albon, who was the replacement when Mercedes came calling for George Russell, has been a valuable addition to the team.

Robson explained that the team has had to adapt to Albon because he has a different driving style than George, but Albon's 'impeccable' attitude and behaviour have helped.

Alex Albon @alex_albon Just missed out on the points but gave it everything and had a lot of fun out there today. Grazie ragazzi Im(ola) happy with thatJust missed out on the points but gave it everything and had a lot of fun out there today. Grazie ragazzi @WilliamsRacing Im(ola) happy with that 😁 Just missed out on the points but gave it everything and had a lot of fun out there today. Grazie ragazzi @WilliamsRacing! https://t.co/svhQxphb1S

"During the tests in winter and even a few more races, it took us time to understand this driving style a little better," Albon said. "Alex is fast, and his behaviour and attitude are impeccable. I'm very happy with that," he added.

Explaining what Albon looks for in a car, Robson elaborated that the new Williams driver focuses on the balance, as he can 'handle the handling'. Robson added:

"He focuses on the balance when turning in. It means a lot to him. When it comes to exiting corners, Albon can handle the handling because he can adapt to the car. If Alex has a car that works well up front when he turns in, he's happy."

Comparing Russell and Albon, Robson said that the former was more of a meticulous kind, while the latter is more relaxed in terms of his approach.

"It's just something different. Alex is fully focused, but he expresses himself differently than George, so it's all good."

Alex Albon was in the zone during his points finish in Australia

Robson also spoke about the points finish achieved by Albon early in the season in Australia. He explained how the Williams driver was in his zone, putting together one excellent lap after the other, which eventually helped him score his first points of the season. Robson said:

"He spoke very, very little but was just happy and in his tunnel. At the time, Albon was simply in the rhythm and did his laps solidly. He had no worries and everything went well."

Alex Albon's return to F1 has been very impressive. The young Red Bull academy driver has put together some very strong performances.

Moreover, he has absolutely dominated Nicholas Latifi in the same car. Could a possible promotion to Red Bull be in the offing for him in the future? It's difficult to say that, but his early days at Williams have set him up for a successful career.

