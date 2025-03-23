Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu stunned with his latest photoshoot for the magazine cover of Harper's Bazaar. Fans reacted to Zhou's stunning pictures by dropping their comments below the social media post.

Ad

Guanyu joined Alfa Romeo (now rebranded as Kick Sauber) in 2022 to mark his F1 debut. That year, he claimed six points, followed by another decent season in 2023. However, last year, Guanyu's performance dropped as he didn't possess a competitive car for Sauber.

He scored four points, Sauber's only points for the season, and his contract expired by the end of the season. With no seat in hand for the 2025 season, Zhou Guanyu reunited with Scuderia. The Chinese driver began his career with the Italian team's junior academy, and now, years later, he returned as Ferrari's reserve driver.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, ahead of his home Grand Prix in China, Zhou did a photoshoot with Harper's Bazaar magazine. He was featured on the cover page of the magazine.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, the pictures stunned the F1 fans on the internet as they dropped their reactions in the comment section.

"IS THAT ZHOU??? HOLY SMOKES,,,," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I was so unfamiliar with his game omg," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Omg, he looks so good," a user dropped praise on Zhou Guanyu.

A fan also referred to Guanyu's looks as gorgeous.

"I... I HAVE NO WORDS," a user further commented.

"Wait he looks crazy in this?!," a fan opined.

Though Zhou Guanyu didn't get to race in Shanghai this year, he received enormous cheer and support from the home crowd. The crowd in China also showered immense appreciation on seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton when he won the sprint race on Saturday, March 22.

Ad

Struggling Lewis Hamilton paves way for Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the Chinese GP

Ferrari at F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

The Chinese Grand Prix 2024 turned out to be a disappointing outing for Ferrari as their drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had contact on lap one, causing damage to Leclerc's front wing.

Ad

However, Leclerc continued his race and surprisingly had a better performance compared to his teammate. Hence, Hamilton asked his team to swap positions on lap 20 and allowed the Monegasque driver by.

Leclerc tried to edge past Max Verstappen a few times towards the final few laps. However, his performance dropped, and he settled for P5 with Hamilton finishing behind him at P6.

Overall, Ferrari had a mixed weekend. They had the pace to beat McLaren in the sprint shootout and the sprint race, with Lewis Hamilton emerging as the winner. However, in the qualifying session, both red cars struggled with grip, and on Sunday, the performance vanished as they finished in the midfield.

The Italian team has dropped to fourth position in the constructors championship with 35 points in two races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback