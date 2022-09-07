"Hopefully I’ll be able to use those some time"- Mick Schumacher on learning new F1 'tricks' from Sebastian Vettel 

Mick Schumacher spent the bulk of the 2022 F1 Dutch GP battling his friend Sebastian Vettel. The Haas driver had a spectacular qualifying effort as he started the race in P8. However, a poor pitstop dropped him down the order into traffic. That ruined his race as he could not make much progress after that and finished the race outside of points.

Having said that, the German had a race-long battle with Sebastian Vettel. Reflecting on his battle with the Aston Martin driver after the race, Mick Schumacher said:

Riri ⛸🏎 @Ilikefs1 Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher watching Monza FP1 (colorised) Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher watching Monza FP1 (colorised) https://t.co/L8K7NKZPMP

"We had a lot of fun. We went through three, four corners together. From my point of view, it was a lot of fun. I learned a lot from him again in those situations. He always shows me what’s what and the tricks he has in store. Hopefully I’ll be able to use those some time.”

Sebastian Vettel, on the other hand, was given a five-second penalty late in the race for ignoring blue flags. The German was not too happy with the penalty and expressed his disappointment after the race.

“I knew it was three corners and I was faster. I don’t know who the blue flag and penalty was for. I think it’s funny it takes half the race before you get the penalty. It didn’t benefit anyone."

Mick Schumacher looking forward to scoring points in the upcoming races

Mick Schumacher was set for a strong result at the F1 Dutch GP, but the poor pitstop ruined his chances of a good result. Having said that, the German was not too perturbed by the result and hoped to build on his strong form for the rest of the season. Schumacher said:

uselesstweets 🌻🐝 @Danke_Seb Mick, Sky Germany, on the fight with Vettel: „We had a lot of fun. We went through 3, 4 corners together. I learned from him, it’s in these situations he likes to show me/teach me his tricks that I will hopefully implement myself in the future.“ Mick, Sky Germany, on the fight with Vettel: „We had a lot of fun. We went through 3, 4 corners together. I learned from him, it’s in these situations he likes to show me/teach me his tricks that I will hopefully implement myself in the future.“

"We didn't have the greatest of pit stops - I think we had a problem with the front jack not coming down, so I think that brought us out of contention for points this weekend. Nonetheless, it was great being here and I had a lot of fun even though I was at the wrong end of the field. Battling with Sebastian is always great. These things happen, we're now looking ahead at scoring points in the next few races to come."

Mick Schumacher's future is still uncertain at this stage of the season as the German driver has parted ways with the Ferrari driver's academy. He is also yet to have his contract renewed at Haas.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12