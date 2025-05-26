"Hotter than a C6 tyre in sector 3": F1 pundit's hilarious comment on Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's IG post

Former Ferrari strategist and F1 pundit Ruth Buscombe raved about Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's recent post on social media. The Scottish model was busy in the F1 paddock in the Principality, as she juggled between supporting the Spaniard and attending events throughout the weekend.

The four-time F1 race winner had an underwhelming weekend despite scoring points yet again, as he was comprehensively beaten by his teammate Alex Albon. The Spanish driver had to play second fiddle to his Thai teammate in the race, but worked well with the latter to secure double points for the Grove-based outfit.

Carlos Sainz arrived in the paddock for the main race with his girlfriend, whom he has been dating since the middle of the 2023 season. Donaldson wore stylish attire on all three days of the Monaco GP and shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

In the comments section of her post, which attracted over 100k likes, Ruth Buscombe was fangirling over Donaldson and made a cheeky remark, saying:

"Hotter than a C6 tyre in sector 3."

Snapshot of Buscombe's comment on Donaldson's post. Credits-Instagram

The Scottish model gave a hilarious reply of her own to the remark and added:

"@ruthbuscombe 🤣🤣🤣 only you. Love this!"

Snapshot of Rebecca Donaldson's reply to Ruth Buscombe. Credits-Instagram

On the racing front, Sainz was disappointed after his P10 finish in the race and heavily criticized the mandatory two-stop rule for the 2025 Monaco GP.

Carlos Sainz gives his verdict on the two-stop rule in Monaco

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was not a fan of the racing that he was part of during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix due to the team games played by the drivers on the track.

As per F1.com, the 30-year-old spoke against the two-stop rule and said:

"Today is not how we want to go racing and I think the way us and other teams were able to hold up the pace and build gaps shouldn’t be what the Monaco Grand Prix is all about. We worked well as a team, but I understand the frustrations of the cars around us as we were victims ourselves.

"Looking at the positives, it’s another double points finish at a weekend that we struggled more than expected in Qualifying. We now head to Barcelona for the final round of the triple-header, so I’m really looking forward to racing in front of my home crowd and hope to share with them a good weekend!"

Carlos Sainz added another point to his total in the 2025 season and sits in P12 with 12 points to his name, way behind his teammate Alex Albon's tally of 42 points.

