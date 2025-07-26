"How can he just blatantly lie, and get away with it?": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's intriguing assessment of his mistake in Sprint Shootout

Fans on social media were unhappy with Lewis Hamilton's statement following the conclusion of the Belgian GP Sprint. As the Sprint concluded, he told the media that he was fine-tuning the latest upgrades and lost control of his car and crashed.

During the SQ1 on Friday, Hamilton crashed his SF-25, and it ended his shootout, putting him on P18 for Saturday's sprint. After yesterday's crash, he started from far back and ended up in P15, as he failed to make amends.

As Hamilton appeared for interviews, he pointed towards an incident involving his teammate to justify his crash. The British driver stated that during the 2025 Canadian GP, Charles Leclerc crashed after an upgrade was brought to his car.

Pointing towards that, Hamilton stated that he faced a similar situation as upgrades were brought to his car, and he ended up losing control and crashing. Speaking about this, he told Sky Sports after the Sprint:

"I was just reflecting, part of the upgrade Charles has had since Montreal and you saw the crash that he had there and it was similar to something that I had yesterday. So it’s just about fine tuning it."

However, according to reports, Ferrari did not bring any upgrades to the Canadian GP, and this was something fans were upset with. Once the interview surfaced on the internet, they reacted on X.

A fan wrote, "How can he just blatantly lie, and get away with it."

20 @scuderiadreams LINK how can he just blatantly lie, and get away with it

"What upgrade charles had in montreal, u specifcally said there were no upgrades in the drivers' parade, maybe even in the SAME gp," another fan wrote.

Chedy @KorbiChedy LINK what upgrade charles had in montreal, u specifcally said there were no upgrades in the drivers' parade, maybe even in the SAME gp

"The excuses are getting as bad as his driving," wrote a fan.

Ever, Greatest @goatzil10 LINK The excuses are getting as bad as his driving

Another fan wrote, "this mf is delusional. just straight up lying."

. @F1Trolol LINK this mf is delusional just straight up lying

"Wait really? there’s been nothing online about charles having the upgrades that’s random," wrote a fan.

lmao @woodallrique LINK wait really? there’s been nothing online about charles having the upgrades that’s random

Another fan wrote, "I’m not one to jump on the bandwagon and I have a lot of respect for Lewis. But what the actual f*ck is he on about. The incidents aren’t even close to similar."

Sleepysalamander @Sleepysalamand4 LINK I’m not one to jump on the bandwagon and I have a lot of respect for Lewis. But what the actual fuck is he on about. The incidents aren’t even close to similar.

Lewis Hamilton sums up his Belgian GP Sprint: "Was really a tough race"

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari looks on during the sprint race of the Belgian GP - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the Belgian GP Sprint, Lewis Hamilton summed up his outing on Saturday. Speaking about the Sprint in the post-race interview, the British driver told the media:

"Yeah, well, the positives are that I didn't spin. And I did move forward. But it was a really tough race, yeah. We were all in the DRS train, which was unfortunate.

"Well, my actual pace in quali was actually pretty good. So, not so much, I would say, in the race. But quali's position is obviously important here. So, I hope today for a better result."

Lewis Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, had a formidable outing. The Monegasque driver started his Sprint from P4 and finished his race in the same position.

