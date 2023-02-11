How do F1 drivers pee during a race whilst still driving?

F1 drivers have to complete a minimum of 300 kilometers in any given race. How do these athletes pee whilst driving? Let's find out.

Due to the highly competitive nature of the F1, drivers cannot stop mid-race to pee, as it would lose them valuable lap time. The cockpit inside the cars is usually very hot - in addition to the fire-resistant race suits these drivers wear. This heat mixed with the immense amounts of adrenaline experienced by drivers is usually enough to reduce the urge to urinate.

However, some drivers have come out and said that they pee in their race suits in case of emergencies. Since drivers sweat a lot due to high cockpit temperatures, they are able to withstand any discomfort caused by urination.

F1 drivers are given the option to carry a hydration pack inside their car to make sure they are properly hydrated in hot conditions. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has claimed on multiple occasions that he has never urinated inside his car in his long and successful career. Hamilton told The Mirror:

“You’re supposed to go in your suit, but I can’t do it. I’ve never done it. But there are drivers that do,”

Why is F1 called Formula 1?

The sport has become quite popular around the world, partly due to the influx of social media. However, not even the most ardent fans of the sport know why it is called so and what 'Formula' means.

To properly understand the reasoning behind this cryptic name, it is worth looking at the history of the sport. The sport didn't exist in its modern form until 1946, which was when the Association Internationale des Automobile Clubs Reconnus (AIACR) became the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of the sport.

Organizers of the sport decided to call the sport 'Formula 1' as they felt it best described the newly emerged post-world war 2 racing series. The "1" is meant to denote that this racing series is the premier class in its category - usually implying that the cars are the fastest in their class.

The 2023 F1 season is just around the corner and is all set to begin in March. Max Verstappen and Red Bull are the current champions and will be looking to keep their sport at the top of the sport.

However, with Mercedes and Ferrari touted to be in the championship battle from the very start of the season, it will be interesting to see how things develop for Red Bull and Verstappen.

