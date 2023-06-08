How does Lando Norris get over a bad weekend? The McLaren driver reveals

McLaren driver Lando Norris mentioned that he gets over the low of the weekend depending on how the failure came about in the race.

It has been tough going for the iconic British team in the current season as they have only scored 14 points from the first eight races, with Norris scoring eight points and his teammate Oscar Piastri scoring six.

When appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, Lando Norris described how he gets over a tough weekend. He said:

"It depends a little bit on the reason for the result. If it's definitely through my own doing, it takes a lot longer to get over it. If it's my mistake whether I crash or spin or get a penalty if it's 100 percent down to me or even 50 percent down to me it's a lot worse than if it's just because we don't have the pace in the car or things like that."

He continued:

"It depends a lot on the situation we're in. Sochi 2021 was probably one of the hardest things to get over (where Norris was leading the race until heavy rain arrived late on and his decision to delay pitting for wet tires saw him finish seventh) - not simply because of what happened but because of what we almost achieved.

Lando Norris added:

"So it depends on how things happen, what it's for, and so on. I'm a lot better now than I was - I used to struggle a lot more back in 2019 and 2020. Now I just look at it in a constructive way of learning what went wrong, how can you fix it, how can you be better at whatever the problem was and just try and move on."

Lando Norris analyzes his disappointing Spanish GP race

The young Briton had started the race from P3 but got into a first-lap tangle with Lewis Hamilton that caused damage to his car.

As per F1.com, Lando Norris said:

"Today we had a difficult afternoon. We just didn’t have the pace, compared to what we had yesterday, which is more or less what we expected, so it was difficult for us."

"At the start I didn’t see the Red Bull go off track, misjudged how much the cars in front were going to check up and I just clipped the front wing. It was the smallest of touches, but it cost us a lot, although I don’t think we would have finished in the points anyway."

Hopefully, Lando Norris would find himself scoring points more regularly as the car's performance increases with the upgrades.

