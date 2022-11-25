How many penalty points do the 20 F1 drivers have at the end of 2022 season?

The penalty points system is an integral part of F1 which ensures that drivers act well while on the track in their cars. The penalty points go directly on the driver's Super License, and unlike other penalties, these points don't stay there for the length of the season, but for the next 12 months.

To understand this better, suppose an F1 driver gets a penalty point for causing an incident on the day of the final race (say, 20th November), then, the point will be valid till the next year's 19th November. After a certain amount of these points, a driver is given a one-race ban in F1.

The penalty points are given depending on the severity of the incident in F1. These include, but are not limited to:

Causing a collision

Ignoring flags

Holding back faster cars

Ignoring pitlane speed limits

Fernando Alonso was given 2 penalty points after the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix for colliding with Esteban Ocon, his teammate. Although many thought Ocon was to blame, it was proven that it was Alonso who misjudged the time to break the tow from his teammate. This added onto Alonso's Super License to make it a total of 6 penalty points.

Stewards in F1 decide when a penalty point should be awarded. Drivers are given a race ban when they get a total of 12 penalty points on their Super License. Some have come really close to that number, however, no one has ever reached it.

Penalty points of all F1 drivers at the end of the 2022 season

The 2022 F1 season, just like any other F1 season, had a lot of drives coming close to being awarded a race ban. Luckily for them, it didn't happen. Here are all the F1 drivers ranked according to the total penalty points they have on their super license. (Note that some of these might have already expired since it shows the points drivers had right after the final race at F1 Abu Dhabi took place).

One point

Charles Leclerc

Awarded for gaining an advantage after leaving the track at the end of the Japanese Grand Prix (2022)

Expires - 9th October, 2023

Valtteri Bottas

Awarded for not slowing down under yellow flag conditions during the F1 Qatar Grand Prix (2021)

Expires(d) - 21st November 2022

Two points

Sergio Perez

(Two points) Awarded for not staying within 10 car lengths of the safety car during the Singapore Grand Prix (2022)

Expires - 2nd October 2023

Sebastian Vettel

(One point) Awarded for exceeding track limits at the Austrian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 10th July 2023] (One point) Awarded for ignoring blue flags during the Dutch Grand Prix (2022) [Expires 3rd September 2023]

Three points

Mick Schumacher

(One point) Awarded for exceeding track limits during the United States Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 23rd October 2023] (Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (2023) [Expires - 20th November 2023]

Kevin Magnussen

(Two points) - Awarded for causing a collision during the Miami Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 8th May 2023] (One point) - Awarded for gaining a position by leaving the track during the Italian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 11th September 2023]

Lando Norris

(One point) - Awarded for exceeding track limits during the Austrian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 10th July 2023] (Two points) - Awarded for causing a collision during the Brazilian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 13th November 2023]

Four points

George Russell

(Two points) - Awarded for causing a collision during the Austrian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 10th July 2023] (Two points) - Awarded for causing a collision during the United States Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 23rd October 2023]

Guanyu Zhou

(One point) - Awarded gaining a lasting advantage during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 26th March 2023] (one point) - Awarded for exceeding track limits during the Austrian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 10th July 2023] (Two points) - Awarded for causing a collision during the French Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 23rd July 2023]

Five points

Esteban Ocon

(Two points) - Awarded for causing a collision during the Bahrain Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 20th March 2023] (One point) - Awarded for causing a collision during the Monaco Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 29th May 2023] (Two points) - Awarded for causing a collision during the French Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 23rd July 2023]

Nicholas Latifi

(One point) - Awarded for ignoring blue flags during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 12th June 2023] (Two points) - Awarded for causing a collision during the Singapore Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 2nd October 2023] (Two points) - Awarded for colliding and pushing another driver (Schumacher) off the track during the United States Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 23rd October 2023]

Six points

Fernando Alonso

(Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Miami Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 8th May 2023] (One point) Awarded for cutting the track and gaining an advantage during the Miami Grand Prix (2022) [expires - 8th May 2023] (One point) Awarded for weaving on track during the Canadian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 19th June 2023] (Two points) Awarding for causing a collision during the Brazilian Grand Prix (sprint race) (2022) [Expires - 12th November 2023]

Yuki Tsunoda

(Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (2021) [Expires - 5th December 2022] (Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the British Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 3rd July 2022] (Two points) Awarded for ignoring yellow flags during the Italian Grand Prix (Practice session) (2022) [Expires - 10th September 2023]

Seven points

Alex Albon

(Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 26th March 2023] (One point) Awarded for exceeding track limits during the Spanish Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 22nd May 2023] (One point) Awarded for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during the Monaco Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 29th May 2023] (Two points) Awarded for forcing another driver off track during the Austrian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 9th July 2023] (One point) Awarded for holding position after going off the track during the United States Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 23rd October 2023]

Max Verstappen

(Two points) Awarded for ignoring double yellow flags during the Qatar Grand Prix (Qualifying) (2021) [Expires - 21st November 2022] (One point) Awarded for gaining an advantage after leaving the track at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (2021) [Expires - 5th December 2022] (Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (2021) [Expires - 5th December 2022] (Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Brazilian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires- 13th November 2023]

Eight points

Lance Stroll

(Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Australian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 10th April 2023] (One point) Awarded for weaving on track during the Australian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 10th April 2023] (Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the United States Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 23rd October 2023] (Three points) Awarded for a dangerous manoeuvre on another driver during the Brazilian Grand Prix (Sprint) (2022) [Expires - 12th November 2023]

Daniel Ricciardo

(One point) Awarded for impeding another driver during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 25th March 2023] (One point) Awarded for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage during the Miami Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 8th May 2023] (Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Hungarian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 30th July 2023] (Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Mexican Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 30th October 2023] (Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Brazilian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 13th November 2023]

Ten points

Pierre Gasly

(Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the F1 Spanish Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 22nd May 2023] (Two points) Awarded for causing a collision during the Austrian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 10th July 2023] (One point) Awarded for exceeding track limits during the Austrian Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 10th July 2023] (Two points) Awarded for speeding under a red flag during the Japanese Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 9th October 2023] (Two points) Awarded for failing to keep a distance of 10 car lengths behind the safety car during the United States Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 23rd October 2023] (One point) Awarded for forcing another driver off the track and gaining an advantage during the Mexican Grand Prix (2022) [Expires - 30th October 2023]

The only F1 drivers who were not awarded any penalty points were Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz. As of now, Pierre Gasly is under threat of an F1 race ban with ten penalty points, and the rest of the drivers are relatively safe.

Poll : 0 votes