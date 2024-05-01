How much is Adrian Newey’s net worth in 2024? All you need to know

Adrian Newey's F1 portfolio spreads over four different teams and now there is a possibility of a fifth team in there as the 65-year-old will leave Red Bull after working with them for 19 years.

In a career spanning over four decades, F1's "aero wizard" has amassed a total net worth of $50 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his current annual income is $10.2 million.

Born on the December 26, 1958, Adrian Newey started working in F1 in 1981 for March Engineering. He graduated with an honors degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the University of Southampton. His first designed car, the 1988 March 81 proved to be extremely competent. The car was able to overtake Alain Prost's McLaren during the Japanese GP that season.

Newey worked at Williams for seven years between 1991 and 1996, clinching four world championships and 59 race wins. He did not have the opportunity to work on the 1997 car after moving to McLaren, but his focus on the next year's car helped them win the championship successively in 1998 and '99.

Adrian Newey in conversation with Mika Hakkinen of McLaren, 1998 Canadian GP (Credit: Mike Cooper /Allsport)

Adrian Newey's move to Red Bull took place in 2006 after the team was purchased from Jaguar Racing. Under his guidance, the team won four consecutive world championships from 2010 to 2013. Again, Red Bull has continued to win championships since 2021.

Newey's RB19 proved to be the most successful car in the history of F1, winning 95.45% of the races in the 2023 season.

However, he will no longer work with the team as his departure was announced earlier. The Brit will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, which has opened up various speculations about his next move.

Ferrari could reportedly sign Adrian Newey after the 2024 F1 Miami GP

Adrian Newey's impending exit from Red Bull opened up a major opportunity for other teams to sign him. In the current situation, the top running teams; Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin are speculated to be the top contenders.

Ferrari is analyzed to be a strong option for him as the team already runs second in the championship and is the only team besides Red Bull to have won in the entire 2023 and the current running F1 season.

Reports have emerged stating that the deal is closing up between the team, with Italian publication La Gazzetta also mentioning that it could be announced after the race in Miami. The report reads:

"Yesterday Fred Vasseur, the team principal of the red, did not travel with the team to Miami, where they will compete on Sunday. He instead flew to London. Reason? Meeting Newey himself in the evening, perhaps to conclude the agreement that has been whispered about for some time, which will bring the English genius to Maranello from next season. The announcement of the signing is likely to be made after the GP."

Adrian Newey's design is strong for any team. With Ferrari signing Lewis Hamilton for next year, this could turn out to be a significant change in the team and their performance.