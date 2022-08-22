"How often do you see him lock a wheel?"- Former F1 driver points out major difference between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

The key difference between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc is that the Red Bull driver does not make mistakes. This is the view of former F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa.

In an exclusive interview with racingnews365.com, the former McLaren driver was asked what the difference between the two drivers was. The Spaniard pointed out that Verstappen does not make mistakes. He said:

"I think they are comparable in terms of raw speed. They are very fast, especially over a lap and on top of that they are very clever. The biggest difference is that Max is much more in control.

"He really doesn't make any mistakes, and I don't even mean a spin or a crash. But how often do you see him lock a wheel?"

The Spaniard also talked about how Max Verstappen is always in control irrespective of what the conditions are. He said:

"No matter the conditions, Max is in control. Whether it's raining or dry, whether it's free practice or the race. In the past, Max already went to the limit in free practice and then he also made the occasional mistake with a spin or a crash.

"But when was the last time you saw him lock a wheel? That he drove a flat spot? He is so in control. Max is fantastic to watch. He is smart, aggressive and fast. Max is all in one."

Speaking of mistakes and spins, Max Verstappen did have one at the F1 Hungarian GP just before the summer break. He was still able to continue and win the race despite starting in P10. After the race, the Red Bull driver was praised by Christian Horner.

"Max was exceptional, even adding a little spin to his race as if coming back from 10th wasn't hard enough. Strategy played a big part in our victory. We were due to start on the hard tyre but switched things up as a result of the ambient conditions. This win gives us a healthy lead going into the break but there are still areas to improve on."

Max Verstappen's views on winning the race in Hungary from P10

Max Verstappen admitted after the race that it was a bit crazy to win in Hungary from P10. He gave credit to the strategy unit that helped with putting together the right strategies during the race. Verstappen said:

"It feels crazy to have won the race today from P10, especially on a track like this where it's very hard to pass. We made all the right calls today, there were some good undercuts and overall we did a great job today as a Team.

"This was definitely one of my best races, despite the little 360-degree spin! I'm very happy with the lead that we have, but of course we have to keep pushing and win more races."

Max Verstappen now leads the championship by 80-points from Charles Leclerc and is the runaway favorite to win the title this season.

