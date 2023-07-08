Formula 1

How to watch 2023 F1 British GP? TV schedule, timings, and more explored

Modified Jul 08, 2023 16:42 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain
Max Verstappen (1) and Carlos Sainz (55) battle for track position at the restart during the 2022 F1 British Grand Prix. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The Formula 1 action has already started with the 2023 F1 British GP. All the teams and drivers have driven their first few laps around the Silverstone circuit during Friday's practice.

At the time of this writing, drivers will be taking part in the third and final practice session of the race weekend. However, the main events are still to come. Here are the complete schedules and timings for when the qualifying and race will begin, along with where to watch these sessions.

Schedule, timing, and TV guide for the 2023 F1 British GP

Timings for the British GP

Saturday: Qualifying, 3-4 pm (GMT+1)

Sunday: British GP, 3–7 pm (GMT+1) (52 laps or 120 minutes)

Since the race will be watched by millions of fans all across the globe, the timing for every single time zone cannot be mentioned. Hence, fans can convert the local time provided above and change it to their own time zone. This will help them catch the qualifying and races without missing any of the action.

TV Guide

Here is a list of all the countries where Formula 1 will be aired on various TV channels:

COUNTRYCHANNEL
AFRICASuperSport
ALBANIARTSH
ARMENIAFastSports
AUSTRALIAFox SportsFoxtelKayoNetwork Ten
AUSTRIAServus TVORF
AZERBAIJANAzTVIdman Azerbaycan
BELGIUMRTBFTelenetPlay Sports
BOSNIASport Klub
BRAZILBandeirantesBandsports
BULGARIANovaDiema Sports
CAMBODIAbeIN Sports
CANADARDSRDS 2TSNNoovo
CARIBBEANFlowSports
CHINACCTVShanghai TVGuangdong
CHINESE TAIPEIVideolandELTA
CROATIASport Klub
CYPRUSCytavision
CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIAAMC
DENMARKTV3+TV3 SportViaplay
ESTONIAViaplay
EURASIASetanta Sport
FINLANDViaplayV sport +V sport 1
FRANCECanal+
GERMANYSky Deutschland
GREECEANT1ANT1+
HONG KONGbeIN Sport
HUNGARYM4 (MTVA Sport Channel)
ICELANDViaplay
INDONESIAbeIN Sport
IN-SHIP & IN-FLIGHTSport 24Sport 24 Extra
ISRAELSport 5
ITALYSky Italia
JAPANFuji TVDAZN
KOSOVOSport KlubArtmotion Kosovo
LAOSbeIN Sport
LATIN AMERICAESPN
LATVIAViaplay
LITHUANIAViaplay
LUXEMBOURGRTL Télé Lëtzebuerg
MACEDONIASport Klub
MALAYSIA AND BRUNEIbeIN SPORTS
MALTAGo Sports
MENASSCMBC
MEXICOFox Sports Mexico
MONTENEGROSportKlub
MYANMARCanal+ SportsCanal+ ACTION
NETHERLANDSViaplayViaplay Xtra
NEW ZEALANDSky NZ
NORWAYV sport 1V sport +Viaplay
PAPUA NEW GUINEA & PACIFIC ISLANDSTVWAN Sports
PHILIPPINESbeIN SPORTS
POLANDViaplay
PORTUGALSport TV
ROMANIADigisportOrange SportPrima Sport
SERBIASport Klub
SINGAPOREbeIN SPORTS
SLOVENIASport Klub
SOUTH KOREACoupang Play
SPAIN AND ANDORRAF1 DAZN
SWEDENViaplayV sport motorTV10
SWITZERLANDSRFRSIRTS
THAILANDbeIN SPORTS
TURKEYS SportS Sport Plus
UKRAINESetanta Ukraine
UNITED KINGDOMSky SportsC4
USAESPN/ESPN Deportes
VIETNAMK+

If there is a particular country that is not mentioned on the list, or if that particular TV channel is not broadcasting the British GP, fans can check whether F1TV is available for them or not.

F1TV is an OTT platform that solely caters to everything related to the sport and its feeder series. Fans can watch live and past races, qualifying sessions, and many other exclusives on the platform as well.

Carlos Sainz focused on improving Ferrari's race pace and tire management ahead of the 2023 F1 British GP

Carlos Sainz had a decent practice session on Friday even though he stated that Ferrari needs to focus more on the race pace and tire degradation, areas in which the team has not been particularly strong in. He said (via Ferrari.com):

“It was a challenging Friday here in Silverstone. FP1 was quite tricky because of the wind and the track conditions, but we completed a good programme. I think this helped us make good progress in FP2. We need to keep working on tire management and race pace.”

Sainz added:

“This should be our main point of focus going into tomorrow, as today, we could see that over one lap we were not too bad. Overall, we are quite happy with today but of course, there’s still some work to do.”
The Spanish F1 driver won his first race ever in the sport last year in Silverstone, which is why he came into this race weekend in a positive mood. Only time will tell how the rest of his weekend goes.

