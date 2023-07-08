How to watch 2023 F1 British GP? TV schedule, timings, and more explored

The Formula 1 action has already started with the 2023 F1 British GP. All the teams and drivers have driven their first few laps around the Silverstone circuit during Friday's practice.

At the time of this writing, drivers will be taking part in the third and final practice session of the race weekend. However, the main events are still to come. Here are the complete schedules and timings for when the qualifying and race will begin, along with where to watch these sessions.

Schedule, timing, and TV guide for the 2023 F1 British GP

Timings for the British GP

Saturday: Qualifying, 3-4 pm (GMT+1)

Sunday: British GP, 3–7 pm (GMT+1) (52 laps or 120 minutes)

Since the race will be watched by millions of fans all across the globe, the timing for every single time zone cannot be mentioned. Hence, fans can convert the local time provided above and change it to their own time zone. This will help them catch the qualifying and races without missing any of the action.

TV Guide

Here is a list of all the countries where Formula 1 will be aired on various TV channels:

COUNTRY CHANNEL AFRICA SuperSport ALBANIA RTSH ARMENIA FastSports AUSTRALIA Fox SportsFoxtelKayoNetwork Ten AUSTRIA Servus TVORF AZERBAIJAN AzTVIdman Azerbaycan BELGIUM RTBFTelenetPlay Sports BOSNIA Sport Klub BRAZIL BandeirantesBandsports BULGARIA NovaDiema Sports CAMBODIA beIN Sports CANADA RDSRDS 2TSNNoovo CARIBBEAN FlowSports CHINA CCTVShanghai TVGuangdong CHINESE TAIPEI VideolandELTA CROATIA Sport Klub CYPRUS Cytavision CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA AMC DENMARK TV3+TV3 SportViaplay ESTONIA Viaplay EURASIA Setanta Sport FINLAND ViaplayV sport +V sport 1 FRANCE Canal+ GERMANY Sky Deutschland GREECE ANT1ANT1+ HONG KONG beIN Sport HUNGARY M4 (MTVA Sport Channel) ICELAND Viaplay INDONESIA beIN Sport IN-SHIP & IN-FLIGHT Sport 24Sport 24 Extra ISRAEL Sport 5 ITALY Sky Italia JAPAN Fuji TVDAZN KOSOVO Sport KlubArtmotion Kosovo LAOS beIN Sport LATIN AMERICA ESPN LATVIA Viaplay LITHUANIA Viaplay LUXEMBOURG RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg MACEDONIA Sport Klub MALAYSIA AND BRUNEI beIN SPORTS MALTA Go Sports MENA SSCMBC MEXICO Fox Sports Mexico MONTENEGRO SportKlub MYANMAR Canal+ SportsCanal+ ACTION NETHERLANDS Viaplay Viaplay Xtra NEW ZEALAND Sky NZ NORWAY V sport 1 V sport + Viaplay PAPUA NEW GUINEA & PACIFIC ISLANDS TVWAN Sports PHILIPPINES beIN SPORTS POLAND Viaplay PORTUGAL Sport TV ROMANIA Digisport Orange SportPrima Sport SERBIA Sport Klub SINGAPORE beIN SPORTS SLOVENIA Sport Klub SOUTH KOREA Coupang Play SPAIN AND ANDORRA F1 DAZN SWEDEN Viaplay V sport motor TV10 SWITZERLAND SRF RSI RTS THAILAND beIN SPORTS TURKEY S Sport S Sport Plus UKRAINE Setanta Ukraine UNITED KINGDOM Sky Sports C4 USA ESPN/ ESPN Deportes VIETNAM K+

If there is a particular country that is not mentioned on the list, or if that particular TV channel is not broadcasting the British GP, fans can check whether F1TV is available for them or not.

F1TV is an OTT platform that solely caters to everything related to the sport and its feeder series. Fans can watch live and past races, qualifying sessions, and many other exclusives on the platform as well.

Carlos Sainz focused on improving Ferrari's race pace and tire management ahead of the 2023 F1 British GP

Carlos Sainz had a decent practice session on Friday even though he stated that Ferrari needs to focus more on the race pace and tire degradation, areas in which the team has not been particularly strong in. He said (via Ferrari.com):

“It was a challenging Friday here in Silverstone. FP1 was quite tricky because of the wind and the track conditions, but we completed a good programme. I think this helped us make good progress in FP2. We need to keep working on tire management and race pace.”

Sainz added:

“This should be our main point of focus going into tomorrow, as today, we could see that over one lap we were not too bad. Overall, we are quite happy with today but of course, there’s still some work to do.”

The Spanish F1 driver won his first race ever in the sport last year in Silverstone, which is why he came into this race weekend in a positive mood. Only time will tell how the rest of his weekend goes.

