"I don't accept it" - Lewis Hamilton says only his mother and sisters can use his nickname

Lewis Hamilton revealed the nickname which only his mother and sister are allowed to address him with. The Briton revealed his candid side in an interview to the Esquire Middle East in a rapid-fire question session.

Revealing his nickname, only used by close family, Lewis Hamilton warned others by saying:

“I never had a nickname. My mum calls me Lu. But only my mum and my sisters get to call me Lu, otherwise no-one else calls me Lu. I don’t accept it.”

The seven-time world champion was assertive about not accepting anybody apart from his mother or sisters, calling him by his nickname. However, Lewis Hamilton also remains one of the few F1 drivers who doesn’t have a paddock nickname in the 15 years of his existence in the sport.

Could Lewis Hamilton quit F1 after his failed 2021 campaign?

The Briton had a heart-breaking end to his 2021 campaign. His Mercedes boss Toto Wolff dropped a hint in the post-season media session about Lewis Hamilton retiring from the game.

The seven-time world champion was seen at the Mercedes factory celebrations in Brackley. However, his silence in the media and on social media after the Abu Dhabi GP finale has intensified his retirement rumors.

The British racer led the final race of the season for all but one lap and lost due to a dubious call by the stewards in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton is contracted to Mercedes for another two seasons and will have George Russell as his new team-mate. Although his goal for an eighth title looks achievable in the future, the question remains whether the new regulations and level of competition will make it an effortless task.

Edited by Diptanil Roy