Lewis Hamilton: F1 2021 Season in Review

Coming into the 2021 season, the expectations for Lewis Hamilton were pretty well-defined. He had a clear goal of defending his seventh title rigorously and claiming an eighth title that has never been achieved by any driver before. His rival Max Verstappen, however, had an equally competitive package with a relentless hunger for his maiden title, making the feat unachievable this year.

Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 campaign statistically lowest since 2013

Team: Mercedes

Team Principal: Toto Wolff

Points: 387.5

Wins: 8

Laps Led: 297

Podiums: 17

Pole Positions: 5

What went right for Lewis Hamilton in F1 2021 season?

One high point from Lewis Hamilton's 2021 campaign was crossing the 100 mark in career wins and pole positions, setting his own record. The Briton’s performance in Brazil will be recorded in the history books as one of his best drives. With a masterclass of a drive, he plowed through the field from P20 to finish second in the sprint and started 10th to win the race.

The Silverstone Grand Prix saw Hamilton clinch a win on home ground. Despite a penalty and a red flag, the Briton managed to win the race where his opponent had retired after an on-track clash. His final four races of the calendar were one of his standout performances, until the last lap in Abu Dhabi.

What went wrong for Lewis Hamilton?

One low point from Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 campaign has been consistency and poor strategy calls by his team. There were several minor driving errors that would have gone overlooked in previous seasons.

In Hungary, a poor tire strategy call by his team cost him the win. Although he finished third, Sebastian Vettel being disqualified promoted him to second. A similar scenario unfolded in Monaco, where the Briton couldn’t qualify or finish higher than seventh. He finished the Monaco Grand Prix 68 seconds behind his rival Verstappen, who claimed the win.

In Baku, a tire blowout for Verstappen ensured an opportunity to capitalize, however, a botched race restart saw him finish 15th. Despite starting from pole at the Imola Grand Prix, the Briton slid off into the gravel. A red flag, however, aided him to fight back for a second-place finish behind his Dutch rival.

At the Turkish and Austin Grands Prix, two circuits where he supposedly had the advantage, Red Bull outsmarted Mercedes in tire strategy. Despite a surge in performances post-Brazil, the unfortunate penultimate lap in the Abu Dhabi race sealed his chances for an eighth title.

In toto, the Briton lost ground to his rival in terms of sustaining momentum throughout the season at the tracks he dominated in previous years. Had he managed to dominate at the circuits that suited his car, the last lap fiasco in Abu Dhabi would not have affected his chances of claiming the title.

What to expect from Lewis Hamilton in the 2022 F1 season?

Lewis Hamilton’s domination might have ended in an anti-climactic manner in 2021. That outcome, however, doesn’t deny him the chance to fight for an eighth title while he still has a contract with Mercedes until 2023. One can expect him to make a comeback in the 2022 season, similar to 2017, after he lost the title to Nico Rosberg the previous year.

As a sportsman with an unquestionable skillset, his relentless will to dominate a race has always been his forte. The seven-time world champion cannot be discounted for the 2022 campaign. After accepting defeat gracefully, one can only expect Lewis Hamilton to return to the circuit angrier, hungrier, and feistier in 2022.

