"I can give my life on that" - Adrian Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan dismisses rumors that the Red Bull engineer’s move to F1 rivals is a ‘done deal’

Adrian Newey's move from Red Bull to a rival F1 team is not yet set in stone according to Newey's manager Eddie Jordan. Newey has been linked with a move to Ferrari next season.

Adrian Newey shocked the motorsport community when he announced his departure from Red Bull Racing come next season. Having joined the organization in 2006, the engineering maestro guided Red Bull to seven Drivers' and six Constructors' championships.

Newey, the mastermind behind the RB19 machinery that won a record 21 out of 22 races last season, will depart from the Milton Keynes-based team in the first quarter of 2025. With his departure set in stone, speculations linking the 65-year-old engineer to numerous teams have risen, including the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin.

However, in a recent interview with ESPN, Adrian Newey's business manager Eddie Jordan claimed that the Briton is yet to finalize the next step of his career. He said:

"It's not accurate, I can give my life on that. There is no inclination to go in any particular way at the moment. We're looking at opportunities and letting people come and talk to us."

Ferrari in particular has been reported as the preferred destination for Newey. With Lewis Hamilton set to join the team next season, reports from Daily Mail linked Adrian Newey to the Italian outfit. Quashing these rumors, Jordan added:

"I'm speaking as someone who should know and I'm not giving any information away... at no stage is any of this discussion happening."

Adrian Newey is yet to decide his future, claims Eddie Jordan

Jordan reiterated that the Red Bull chief technical officer has yet to decide on his future. He said (via ESPN):

"There will be talks, and there will be ongoing talks because we have yet to decide what Adrian himself wants to do. He's been at this straight from university, Leyton House, McLaren, Williams."

At 65, Newey is contemplating his options. Jordan hinted that alongside potential opportunities with other teams, Newey might also consider taking a step back to focus on personal projects. Jordan was quoted as saying:

"The guy is 60-something, he's getting a new boat. I would've said [his options] alongside all those potential teams we're talking about, the fifth team he should be thinking about is himself."

"I have no idea, and it will always be Adrian's decision, and so it should be," he added.

Adrian Newey's illustrious career includes numerous championship wins. The British engineer clinched 13 Drivers' Championships and 12 Constructors' titles across his legendary career that spanned multiple teams. He designed championship-winning cars for the likes of Williams and McLaren in the 1990s before his pivotal move to Red Bull in 2006.