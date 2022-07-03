"I don't care" - Max Verstappen not affected by booing fans at 2022 F1 British GP

Max Verstappen was disappointed with the crowd at the 2022 F1 British GP booing him but remained unfazed by it. The Dutchman revealed that he could not hear Billy Monger, who conducted the post-qualifying interviews, due to the crowds booing.

Speaking at the post-qualifying press conference, the Dutchman said:

“It was a bit disappointing because I couldn’t understand Billy, and it was a bit of a problem. If they want to boo, they do that. I’m always happy to be here, it’s a great track, a great atmosphere in general. Maybe some of them don’t like me, that’s fine, they all have their own opinions. I don’t care.”

The Dutchman was disappointed in being booed by the British crowd and admitted that he could barely hear Monger. He, however, remained unfazed by it and was happy to race on a circuit he enjoyed. This was the second time he was booed by fans at the Silverstone circuit, with the first time being before free practice on Thursday.

Christian Horner finds crowds booing Max Verstappen unusual

Red Bull CEO Christian Horner felt the crowd booing Max Verstappen at Silverstone was a bit unusual. The Briton felt his home fans were normally appreciative towards all drivers. Horner, however, accepted the behavior of the crowd and understood that local champion Lewis Hamilton was more of a favorite on the circuit.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, the Red Bull team principal said:

“It’s never nice to hear boos for any driver and it’s unusual for a British Grand Prix crowd to do that, because they usually appreciate all drivers. But it’s something that he accepts. Lewis is their favourite driver here, I’ve got no issue with that. Next weekend, I know that there’s going to be a lot of support. He has massive support wherever we go around the world. So you know, it’s one of those things.”

The Red Bull team principal also admitted in an interview with Sky Sports that they condemned Nelson Piquet’s racist remarks towards Hamilton and were fully supportive of the Briton. Max Verstappen also clarified his stance on the comments and felt it was a poor choice of words by the triple world champion and condemned racism of any kind.

