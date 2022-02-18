"I decided I was going to be attacking again" – Lewis Hamilton offers insight into his championship mindset

Lewis Hamilton revealed he had a difficult time processing his defeat over the winter break but was eventually going to return to the sport. Speaking at the W13 launch, the Briton revealed he spent the off-season with his family to recuperate for the season ahead.

Shedding light on his off-season break from social media, Hamilton said:

“It was obviously a difficult time for me, It was a time I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. I had my family all around me creating great moments and it eventually it got to a point where I decided I will be attacking again coming to another season working with Toto and George.”

With renewed energy and confidence at the launch of the Mercedes 2022 F1 challenger, Hamilton spoke to the media for the first time since the Abu Dhabi GP 2021. The 37-year-old revealed he is excited about the new season and looks forward to working with new team-mate George Russell and team boss Toto Wolff as he enters his tenth season with the Silver Arrows outfit.

The Briton was spotted in Los Angeles, US, during the off-season, as he took a social media break after a heartbreaking end to his 2021 title campaign. While many believed the driver was disillusioned and intended to quit the sport, the seven-time world champion was reportedly training and recuperating for the upcoming season.

Lewis Hamilton never intended on quitting the sport

The British champion, who went into silence over the winter break, quashed rumors about him wanting to quit the sport. The Mercedes driver revealed his admiration for his craft and the team he has been a part of.

Quashing rumors and speculation about his retirement, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Well I never ever said that I was going to stop, I love doing what I do and it is such privilege working with this group of people which really makes you feel like you are a part of a team and a part of a family. There’s no feeling quite like it.”

The Briton returned to social media in the first week of February and was reported to be working at the team’s Brackley headquarters since, as the team prepared for the launch of their new car. His team has dropped hints and confirmed his return soon after to end speculation surrounding his future in F1.

