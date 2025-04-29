"I didn’t know if they were women’s hot pants": Lewis Hamilton shares awkward encounter with a fan

Ferrari's star driver, Lewis Hamilton, addressed one of the strangest and most awkward fan encounters in one of his recent interviews. Speaking to The Athletic, the seven-time world champion stated that he once had to sign a pair of Japanese boxer shorts.

Hamilton recently sat with The Athletic, where he spoke about everything — from F1 to his fandom. During his conversation, he was asked to speak about the weirdest interactions with a fan. Responding to this, Hamilton said,

"I would say probably the strangest thing was a pair of Japanese boxer shorts. And they were really tiny. They were really small. I didn’t know if they were women’s hot pants or what. I was like, 'where do you want me to sign these?' 'Just across the butt,' they said."

Following this, he further added,

"I was like, ‘this is so weird,’ but I signed them anyways. The guy was enthusiastic. So I just imagine him dancing in his wardrobe in them. (Laughs)"

Statistically, Lewis Hamilton is the most popular F1 driver in the world. He has over 48 million followers on Instagram and X combined, something that is way more than Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, or other F1 drivers currently have.

In addition to the popularity, Hamilton is also the most successful F1 driver with seven F1 titles and 105 race wins to his name. Hence, the craze to get his signature on possibly 'anything' makes sense given his fandom and sky-high popularity.

Lewis Hamilton entered collectibles world with million-dollar contract

Lewis Hamilton signed a new partnership deal with Fanatic Collectibles, a company that owns the Topps trading cards. As per reports, the deal is regarded to be worth millions of dollars.

Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari races during the Saudi Arabia GP, the 5th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on April 20, 2025. - Source: Getty

On Friday, he brought London to a standstill as the 105-time race winner arrived to inaugurate the Fanatics flagship store at Regent Street and cut the ribbon during the grand opening.

Before entering the grand deal with Fanatics, Hamilton already made history after one of Topps' Lewis Hamilton cards was sold for a million dollars — the first card to be sold for seven figures. It was a special one-of-a-kind 2020 Chrome F1 autographed Superfractor.

Currently, the Briton is in P7 in the driver's standings with 31 points after five races. Compared to him, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in P5 with 47 points. Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 99 points ahead of his teammate Lando Norris (89 points.)

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Ferrari from Mercedes at the end of last season. He left the Silver Arrows after 12 long years, where he won six of his seven F1 titles and claimed 84 race wins. He joined Charles Leclerc at the Prancing Horse replacing Carlos Sainz.

