“I don’t see myself quitting” - Lewis Hamilton drops major hint about his future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has once again reiterated his desire to continue his Formula 1 career with Mercedes.

Hamilton is currently in the final year of his contract, and with no news of an extension, the Formula 1 world has been abuzz with various rumors about his future — ranging from him joining another team to the 38-year-old walking away from the sport altogether.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton emphasized his love for Mercedes and stated that he would do his best to help the team get back to the top of the sport.

Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I love this team and I’m so grateful for everyone that’s been on the journey with me. I don’t envisage being anywhere else. I don’t see myself quitting, I don’t feel like I’m a quitter. But I wouldn’t say that it’s giving me a lot. I have been there, done that, got the T-shirt many times.”

He added:

“I am trying to be patient and work with the team to get us to a good place. I’m not planning on going anywhere else but I couldn’t get any more out of the car today. I’ve got to keep trying.”

Lewis Hamilton splits with ‘super close’ friend Angela Cullen, reveals truth behind the decision

Ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton announced that he will no longer be working with his trainer Angela Cullen, ending a seven-year association.

With the news breaking just hours before the teams began FP1 in Jeddah, speculation has been rife about the reasons behind the split. While the F1 world was abuzz with talk of a rift, Hamilton has refuted those rumors and said:

“Me and Ange are good. She’s moving on to a different phase in her life. We’re still super-close and we have been texting every day.”

He added:

“She’s massively supportive and I’m massively supportive of her. I’m so grateful to have had her with me on this journey. She’s one of my closest friends and she continues to be.”

Cullen, a former New Zealand national team hockey player, has worked for Finnish personal training and fitness company Hintsa Performance since 2016, when she began her partnership with Hamilton.

