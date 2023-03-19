Lewis Hamilton reveals the truth behind split from ‘super close’ friend Angela Cullen

Lewis Hamilton has refuted rumors of a rift between him and former trainer Angela Cullen as the reason behind their recent split.

Hamilton announced ahead of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that he will no longer be working with Cullen, ending a seven-year association.

However, the F1 world was abuzz with talk of a rift between the two. Hamilton, however, has shut down the speculation, saying (via The Independent):

“Me and Ange are good. She’s moving on to a different phase in her life. We’re still super-close and we have been texting every day.”

He added:

“She’s massively supportive and I’m massively supportive of her. I’m so grateful to have had her with me on this journey. She’s one of my closest friends and she continues to be.”

Earlier, Hamilton posted a heartfelt message to Cullen on social media, stating how she made him a better athlete and human being. He thanked her wholeheartedly for her contributions and expressed his excitement for her future endeavors.

The seven-time F1 champion has always spoken highly of Cullen. He praised how selfless and focused she was in whatever she did and how she always had a positive outlook, even during his darkest days. He said (via silverarrows.net):

“I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of people… and she’s the single hardest-working woman that I get to be around. She’s focused, selfless, and she makes my weekends peaceful. Every day I wake up, whatever time it is, she’s just positive – never a single day has she been negative, so that’s very, very important.”

'GOAT' Lewis Hamilton's close ally Angela Cullen opens up after their split

Lewis Hamilton's former physiotherapist and assistant Angela Cullen thanked the Briton for their time together.

In a heartfelt message on social media, the 48-year-old said:

"Lewis Hamilton you GOAT !! It’s been such an honour and pleasure to stand along side you I’m so proud of you and everything you have achieved. Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and showing me the limitless potential we all have within us."

She further stated that she was "excited to watch" the next chapter of Hamilton's illustrous career.

"I am so excited to watch the next chapter for you. There’s nothing you can’t do. Don’t stop believing…Lives journey is one big wave. Keep riding. Dream big. As Dreams do come true Forever by your side STILL WE RISE."

