"I don’t see a reason why not" - Mick Schumacher keen on emulating his father Michael Schumacher's move

Mick Schumacher has been linked with various F1 teams after losing his spot on the grid in November. At the moment, it seems very likely that Mercedes will be his next suitor.

Mercedes have been in the Schumacher family's corner ever since Mick's father Michael used to run havoc on the circuits. During Michael Schumacher's brief return following his retirement in 2006, he took to the circuits with the Brackley-based outfit in a stint that lasted from 2010 to 2012. Mick Schumacher's only hope for a return, however, seems to be as a stand-in driver, just like Nico Hulkenberg did for Aston Martin last season, as the 2023 F1 grid is all packed now.

Mick Schumacher @SchumacherMick But I also want to thank all of you guys out there, my followers, friends and obviously family, for supporting me through thick and thin. You motivate me day in and day out to push further and to be a better person than I was yesterday. 2/3 But I also want to thank all of you guys out there, my followers, friends and obviously family, for supporting me through thick and thin. You motivate me day in and day out to push further and to be a better person than I was yesterday. 2/3 https://t.co/HaFw2euGAi

After a string of poor performances, Mick Schumacher was axed by Haas F1 to bring in Nico Hulkenberg in a full-time role for the 2023 season. Schumacher's first two years at Haas ended with just two point-scoring finishes. His time with the Ferrari Driver Academy will also come to an end along with Haas' contract.

During his last race weekend of the year, Schumacher said that his mind is already “pretty much set on coming back in 2024, if not already in ’23.” He said:

“I wouldn’t say I feel like I’m pole position [to be called up], but I do feel confident that I’ll be able to put something in line for me where I feel comfortable. I’ve shown my pace, and I know a lot of the people in the paddock are happy about how I’ve developed, so I’m sure that I’ll be able to talk to a great deal of teams.”

After Toto Wolff's “we believe that we can look after Schumacher, should he and his management want to join the team" comments, the young German added:

"I'm looking at my options, and Mercedes is a part of that. My dad did the switch from Ferrari to Mercedes. I don’t see a reason why not right now [to do the same].”

He continued:

“But again, as I said earlier this week, I have time now. So I’ll consider all the options that I have to then hopefully make the right decision for me. It’s definitely very humbling to hear what Mercedes and especially Toto says about me.”

Mick Schumacher will be looking for a way to redeem himself in the 2023 season, making it interesting to see where his destiny takes him.

Mick Schumacher has been in touch with multiple teams for 2023

Mick Schumacher has revealed that he has been in touch with multiple teams as he looks for possible options to stay in the big leagues for the 2023 season. He has been linked with Mercedes for a reserve role but nothing has been confirmed about his future just yet.

Asked by Sportskeeda in Abu Dhabi if there were any developments with Mercedes for the reserve role, the German said:

“Well I mean there have been multiple talks. There have been talks with different teams. And it's just, now we are elaborating what options I have to then pick the right one for me.”

Mick Schumacher @SchumacherMick The 2022 season has come to an end and with that a chapter as well. I want to take this moment to thank everyone at Haas F1 for all their hard work over the last two years.

I’ve been able to meet incredible people and have built friendships that I will cherish for life. 1/3 The 2022 season has come to an end and with that a chapter as well. I want to take this moment to thank everyone at Haas F1 for all their hard work over the last two years. I’ve been able to meet incredible people and have built friendships that I will cherish for life. 1/3 https://t.co/Nd4Myl7rIU

The pressure is immense, given that he is the son of legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher. With there being no more seats available for a spot on the grid for 2023, the most likely option for the former F2 champion is a reserve driver role. The road to redemption for Schumacher Jr. is going to be long.

Poll : 0 votes