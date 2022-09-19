"I don’t see him spinning the car off into the barriers"- Mattia Binotto not responsible for Ferrari's strategic failures, says former F1 driver

Former McLaren and Red Bull driver David Coulthard does not think Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto should be solely held responsible for the team's failure this season.

The Italian team has been plagued by multiple issues ranging from reliability to strategic shortcomings. Charles Leclerc suffered DNFs while leading the race in Barcelona, as his power unit gave up. Then there were the multiple strategic mishaps in Monaco, Silverstone, and more.

The Ferrari driver has lost far too many points because of the team's shortcomings and is now virtually out of championship contention. Nevertheless, Leclerc also made an error at the French GP, as he crashed out of the lead, which Coulthard pointed out.

The former Red Bull driver said that it isn't Binotto who has made the wrong strategic calls, nor was he solely responsible for the reliability concerns for the power unit. Coulthard rather praised Binotto for being a calm head in an emotional atmosphere at Ferrari. He said:

“I’ve got to believe so. Because he’s been part of the team for a long time. He actually is a pretty calm head in what sometimes can be a fairly, you know, emotional environment. I don’t see him spinning the car off into the barriers. I don’t assume he’s head of strategy, any more than his head of reliability when it comes to the engine."

Coulthard added that there were some strategic decisions Binotto could be held responsible for, but the other departments also need to share the blame. He said:

“Yes, he is the team principal, and he has to make strategic decisions on the people that are actually in control of those departments. Those are the decisions first of all that I would see being changed or effecting change in some way before I would look to replace him.”

Ferrari (406) trail Red Bull (545) in the constructors championship heading into the Singapore GP next month.

"We do not need to change people, but we certainly need to change some things" - Ferrari boss

While Mattia Binotto recently admitted that there will be some changes in the way things are being run, there was no need to change the personnel. He said:

“We do not need to change people, but we certainly need to change some things. The way we are communicating, the way we are getting to the process of making our decisions … changes are required. Adding value may be necessary, adding people as well. But changing people is not a path I want to go through – that’s an old way of addressing issues. “Overall, the team did a fantastic job in developing the current car, but still there are situations [that need improving].

The Ferrari boss pointed out the importance of reliability and how that has cost the team during the season. He said:

“The reliability, because the reliability cost us at least a couple of victories and in order to win championships you need to be reliable; race management – strategy and pit-stops, areas of improvement are required. I think during the race weekend you may always do mistakes. I think being perfect is almost impossible, you need to take a decision on the pit wall, but we need to be the best.”

It remains to be seen if Ferrari can hold off Mercedes to finish P2 and how they fare next season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

