"I don't expect we're gonna be here that often" - Lando Norris says McLaren has 'lot of work to do' to repeat results similar to 2022 F1 Australian GP

McLaren had their first real decent weekend of the 2022 season at the Australian Grand Prix. Their driver Lando Norris, however, is still unsure of what the result truly means for the team. The Briton has warned fans that while this track suited the car, not every track going ahead will.

Emphasizing that not too much is different to today's car than that in Bahrain, Norris said:

“It’s only the third race of the year. Bahrain was very tough and I guess that set our expectations very low and we have gone to some tracks which have suited us more and more and therefore we have been able to fight for higher and higher places but I think we still know we have a lot of work to do. You know the car is pretty much exactly the same as it was in Bahrain, there’s not many things different so we have a lot of things to work on. I want to be here more often, simply. And you know I don’t expect we’re gonna be here that often.”

Reassuring fans about the work that the team is doing to improve, Lando Norris said:

“There’s a few tracks which will favor us and give us these results but not many. So we have a lot of work to do and we will continue to do that but we just have to be happy with this weekend and take it all in for a minute.”

McLaren achieved their first double-points finish of the season on Sunday after two devastating weekends in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The Papaya fans will certainly be thrilled to see the team secure fourth place in the constructors' standings.

"We need to work on the negatives" – Lando Norris on McLaren's progress

The Woking-based team finally seems to be gaining some momentum over the last two race weekends. Consequently, Lando Norris is keen to focus on places of improvement rather than over-playing their strengths so far.

The Briton said:

“Everyone is working hard to make these small steps but it’s just the car works very well here. There is positives we can take away but we need to work on the negatives.”

Car development throughout the season is going to be the most significant factor in deciding which teams will come out on top at the end of the year.

Edited by Anurag C