"I expected you to win a race this year" - Lando Norris and George Russell take hilarious shots at each other

Lando Norris and George Russell traded light-hearted jibes at each other whenever they get a chance. It was no different when the two British drivers were seated together at the drivers' press conference at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Russell and Norris were asked if they were happy with the teams they were part of and the seasons that they have had. Both replied in the affirmative. They said that their teams had fulfilled, and in a way exceeded, their preseason expectations. They achieved some spectacular results that not many would have expected them to achieve.

George Russell stressed how Williams, a team that scored just one point in the last two seasons, now have as many as 23 this season. That is thanks in part to the sensational result the driver achieved at the recent Belgian Grand Prix.

Norris chimed in and told Russell that he expected the latter to score 24 points this season. The future Mercedes driver replied to that:

"I expected you to win a race this year".

The banter between two young and upcoming drivers is a refreshing sight, as more often than not, the competitive spirit does tend to take over in Formula 1. For a change, when you get to see some of the best drivers on the grid share a good relationship, it does make things a little more refreshing.

Lando Norris will hope for a more competitive McLaren at 'Monza-like' Jeddah

George Russell stressed how Williams, a team that scored just one point in the last two seasons, now have as many as 23 this season. That is thanks in part to the sensational result the driver achieved at the recent Belgian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and McLaren have suffered from a slump in form that has seen McLaren lose out significantly to Ferrari in the constructors' championship. With just two races left, Ferrari look like the favourite to snatch P3 in the ongoing constructors' championship.

McLaren and Lando Norris, meanwhile, will hope for a reversal of fortunes. They'll hope that the track in Saudi Arabia, which has similarities with Monza, would spark a return to form for the Woking-based team, and also provide them a boost in the 2021 championship race.

