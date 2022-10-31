"I fear for Ferrari," says F1 pundit after disappointing show at Mexican GP

F1 pundit and former driver Paul Di Resta has said that he fears for Ferrari's form, as the team has been going downhill for a long time.

Ferrari had a horrendous race this weekend in Mexico, as their two drivers could only finish fifth and sixth. Moreover, the duo were close to a minute behind the Red Bull of Max Verstappen, who won the race.

As part of the Sky Sports F1's panel after the race, Di Resta revealed his fears about Ferrari. In a discussion where others were putting down possible reasons behind Ferrari's drop in performance with altitude as the most prominent cause, Di Resta disagreed and said:

"No, I don't think so. For the car's performance, yes, but I wouldn't understand why the others were less of a problem. Engine...? The Alfa Romeo was in there better, and Bottas has been in there, better than he has for a long time. I fear for Ferrari because since July, they've not really been in with a chance to win a race.

The former Force India driver said that Mercedes have caught up and overtaken the Italian team in terms of pace, and the competition is also very close in qualifying now. He said:

"They're out of it, and Mercedes have caught them, overtaken them quite comfortably. Unquestionably, Mercedes have overtaken them on a Sunday. On a Saturday, I think they can still pull it out, but I fear where the Ferrari development path is going unless they've switched off that early when they realized was out of reach. That concept came out of the box absolutely superbly. It's gone on, and it's not quite there."

Ferrari (487) remain second in the constructor championship, 40 points behind third-placed Mercedes.

Ferrari boss reflects on tough weekend

Mattia Binotto reflected on a tough weekend for the team in Mexico City. He said that both drivers did their best, but the car was just not in the performing window. He said:

"It was a very difficult weekend for us, and it was clear that we were already struggling yesterday in qualifying, and that was accentuated even more in today’s race. There is a lot that needs to improve, but when faced with a difficult weekend like this, it is essential to bring the cars home and pick up as many points as possible."

He continued:

"Charles and Carlos did the best they could, and the way they tackled the first few corners after the start was exemplary. It is vitally important that we improve in the last two races so as to end the season to the best of our ability."

The team will look to bounce back in the next race in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes