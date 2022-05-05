"I feel I'm in a good place" - Alex Albon has found 'inner peace' after Red Bull sacking

Alex Albon has been very impressive so far this season. One of the more impressive things has been how he seems to be calmer and enjoying himself more than was the case when we last saw him.

Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, Albon revealed that this was surely the case as during his stint at Red Bull he was far too self-critical which hurt him and his performance that season.

Speaking about his current stint with Williams, Albon revealed that he stopped putting pressure on himself and started taking things in his stride. The Thai-British driver said:

“I realised, [you’ve] got to let that side of you go. We’re all competitive, and we all want to win, and we’re all under pressure to some extent – we are, for sure, I can tell you we are. But I feel like, I’ve already been sacked, and I feel inner peace in a way. I feel I’m in a good place. I’m happy, I’m enjoying my racing, and that sounds a very basic thing, but one of the most important things to be doing as a racing driver is to [be] making sure that you’re actually enjoying it.”

I was very stressed in 2020: Alex Albon

The Race @wearetherace



Albon becomes test/reserve driver as ex-Racing Point man Perez gets a 1-year deal as Verstappen's new team-mate.



Full story:



the-race.com/formula-1/pere… It's official: Albon has lost his Red Bull #F1 drive for 2021, with Perez replacing him.Albon becomes test/reserve driver as ex-Racing Point man Perez gets a 1-year deal as Verstappen's new team-mate.Full story: It's official: Albon has lost his Red Bull #F1 drive for 2021, with Perez replacing him.Albon becomes test/reserve driver as ex-Racing Point man Perez gets a 1-year deal as Verstappen's new team-mate.Full story:the-race.com/formula-1/pere…

Alex Albon had a one-year hiatus from F1 last year after his stint with Red Bull in 2020. The stint with the Austrian outfit was far from satisfactory as he was more or less dominated by his teammate Max Verstappen's performance in the same car.

Looking back at that season, Albon revealed he was not in the best mental space at the time and it had an effect on his performance. He said:

“I realised I was very stressed in 2020. And it’s very simple, but it’s like, why stress? What’s the point of working yourself up over nothing? Because it is a stressful business, this, and I looked back at 2020 and I thought to myself, ‘Did you really enjoy it?’ Of course, I enjoy racing, I enjoy driving, but everything that came with it, just the... It’s really the pressure I put myself under more than anything else. I’m my biggest critic. It was stressful.”

Alex Albon has surely bounced back since then. He has delivered some great races for Williams this season and completely one-upped his teammate. Should he continue in the same vein, another shot in a Red Bull seat could be a possibility in the future.

