"I don't foresee any hurdles" - McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo upbeat despite missing seat-time due to COVID

Last week, Daniel Ricciardo tested positive for COVID-19 and missed all of the pre-season testing in Bahrain. He, however, recently revealed that after testing negative, he feels fit enough to get back on track and does not expect any major difficulties finding his form in the car.

The Australian said:

“I feel okay. I mean it is the first time I got COVID, and it’s nothing new now to really the rest of the world. I think most people have had it and you do hear varying effects and whether they are long-lasting or not so honestly time will tell but like I was here all day yesterday doing obviously the media day and had pretty much a full schedule and I felt okay at the end of the day and energy was fine so that’s like the first kind of small test which seemed okay. I don’t foresee any hurdles but of course, we’ll see what happens.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 Update from the team on @DanielRicciardo. Update from the team on @DanielRicciardo. ⬇️ https://t.co/rDqeYRlf6P

The 2022 season gets underway this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix. After a rather disappointing first season with McLaren last year, Daniel Ricciardo will be looking to come back stronger this year.

Daniel Ricciardo reveals he was "pretty knocked out" from COVID-19

Daniel Ricciardo recently revealed that he had a rough experience dealing with getting infected with the COVID-19 virus and that he would not want to be sitting in an F1 car whilst feeling that way.

As reported by The Sports Rush, Ricciardo shared his experience with getting the virus, saying:

“And if you feel like you could do it then maybe show a little fitness test and prove it. I would have struggled a week ago. I’d like to think if you feel healthy, strong and fit. I don’t know if it’s whether you need to pass a fitness test to show you’re in condition to race then maybe that’s enough moving forward. I was definitely in a pretty rough place. I would have struggled and was pretty knocked out from it and that’s the thing.”

Meanwhile, the McLaren driver has tested negative and also completed the first free practice session in Bahrain today.

