"I have full confidence in the team" - Charles Leclerc admits 'a few mistakes' from Ferrari in terms of strategy but does not consider it 'a particular weakness'

Charles Leclerc secured only his third race win of the 2022 F1 season at the recently concluded Austrian Grand Prix. He recently revealed that despite the errors made by Ferrari in a couple of races leading up to the one at the Red Bull ring, he is confident in his team's potential.

The Monegasque was asked by Sportskeeda's Niharika Ghorpade whether he feels that Ferrari are unable to match up to Red Bull in terms of the 'operational' aspect. Leclerc said:

“No, I don’t think so. I have full confidence in the team. And I think we’ve shown after ‘20 and 2021 that we have the team to come back at the top then. Of course, we’ve done a few mistakes in the last races, in Silverstone in Monaco, but this happens to every team and now we are a bit more in the spotlight because we are fighting for wins. And we always try and work on ourselves to get better. And we, for sure, need to get better. But yeah, I don’t think there’s a particular weakness there.”

Ferrari undeniably made mistakes that potentially cost Charles Leclerc wins and significant championship points in Silverstone and Monaco.

Former F1 driver questions Charles Leclerc's chances of winning the 2022 championship title

Former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger recently said that he does not necessarily believe Charles Leclerc has proven to be a "serious" contender for the 2022 world championship title, given some of the avoidable mistakes made by him this season so far.

Berger admitted that the Ferrari driver lacks the experience and finesse to take the championship from Max Verstappen this season, who has had several dominant weekends this year. He said:

“He [Leclerc] made one or two mistakes this year that shouldn’t happen when you’re serious for the championship. In Imola the chicane, he should finish taking the points. This is where Lewis impresses me so much, Lewis is always there. Whenever the door is open, he is on the podium to take the points. Leclerc needs a bit of this experience in these areas.”

Despite the mistakes made by Ferrari and Leclerc, the 24-year-old climbed his way back to the top and currently stands second in the drivers' standings with a 38-point deficit against championship leader Max Verstappen.

