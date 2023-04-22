“I gain faith from the people that I work with” - Lando Norris praises McLaren senior figures for their ‘faith’

McLaren driver Lando Norris has said that despite a dismal start to the 2023 season, he has a lot of faith in his team personnel.

McLaren have only scored 12 points in the first three races, with all the points coming in Melbourne where Norris finished P6 and his teammate Oscar Piastri P8. The Briton has said that since he has been in the hot seat this season, he has gained a lot of confidence from the team.

As per Motorsportweek.com, he said:

“I think a lot of it for me is personnel, but I’m also not the best person. I don’t know who is amazing and who isn’t. I guess I have the understanding, like, everyone knows who Adrian Newey is. Everyone knows of people who have done things for many years in the past and created history.

"So I don’t know a lot from that side, and, therefore, you could say I’m not a personal kind of guy. I gain faith from the people that I work with. When I work with Andreas or with Zak, with Andrea, those are the people that I kind of put my faith in. Andrea gives me a lot of faith, probably the most I’ve seen in my time here in F1. So that’s a good thing.”

"I think early indications are that Oscar Piastri will be on the same pace as Lando Norris" - McLaren CEO

Team CEO Zak Brown has said that rookie driver Oscar Piastri has been on the ace with his experienced teammate Lando Norris quite quickly and expects him to push the McLaren star throughout the season.

Speaking to F1.com, he said:

“What we want to have … is two drivers that are pushing each other. And I think early indications are that Oscar will be on the same pace as Lando, and the two of them will push each other hard. And that's what you want out of your two drivers, to know that it's kind of down to you, as a team, to provide them with a car to get to the front. So, I'm confident when you look down the list of things you need to have a winning team, having two Grand Prix drivers is critically important, and I think we've got that."

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will look to kick on from their positive double-points finish in Melbourne and have consistent results in the upcoming races.

