Haas boss Guenther Steiner has said that he gets a lot of advice over who he should sign for next season. The American team has not finalised the second driver's seat, which looks to be a toss-up between German drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Mick Schumacher.

Talking to USA Today Sports ahead of the Mexican GP tonight (October 30), Steiner said that he has received a lot of unsolicited advice from all corners. However, when it comes to making a decision he would make one keeping Haas' goals in mind. He said:

“I get a lot of consultancy from people thinking who should be driving the car, who deserves what or whatever. These comments I get them all day long telling me what I should be doing."

He continued:

"A lot of people deserve something. I need to look after the whole team and see if Mick is the chosen one. Obviously Kevin said what he thinks and then I need to look after the team for the future. We will take the driver we want in the car and think we can go forward in developing the team.”

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



#HaasF1 #MexicoGP "It’s unfortunate because we were on for a good qualifying which would’ve made tomorrow a lot easier, but we’ve managed in the past to go from the back to the front so I’m hopeful." "It’s unfortunate because we were on for a good qualifying which would’ve made tomorrow a lot easier, but we’ve managed in the past to go from the back to the front so I’m hopeful."#HaasF1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/pl3gAlhmnN

Earlier in the Mexican GP weekend, Mick Schumacher's Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen vouched for the German and said that the youngster has improved a lot in the second half of the season. He said:

“He started off maybe not really liking the car and lacking a bit of confidence, but he’s really gained that, and lately he’s been super hard to beat. For me, I think the way he’s driving right now he definitely deserves a place on the grid. But again, totally out of my hands, and I can only sort of just wish him well.”

Schumacher (12) is 16th in the driver standings ahead of the Mexican GP tonight (October 30).

Haas knows and has seen what I can do - Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher recently talked about his future to Sky Germany, where said that the team already knows what he's capable of.

The German has been part of the team for almost two seasons now. According to Schumacher, he has been able to show the team what he can achieve in the car. He said:

“I think the team knows and has seen what I can do. Everyone out there saw that we were on course for points, so it’s extremely annoying that we couldn’t get in, but the pace is there.”

If the seat at Haas does not work out for Schumacher, he could take a year off, which may not be ideal, though, as young talent comes in thick and fast.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes