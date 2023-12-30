"I just miss my friend" - Sebastian Vettel gets emotional talking about Michael Schumacher's health

Sebastian Vettel got a bit emotional while recently talking about Michael Schumacher on the 10th anniversary of his unfortunate accident.

Schumacher retired from the sport in 2012 and on December 29, 2013, he had an unfortunate skiing incident that led to him suffering a severe head injury. Since that day, the updates on his health have largely not been positive, with his family remaining steadfast in keeping them private.

Sebastian Vettel looked up to Michael Schumacher for inspiration and considered him a friend when the duo raced together from 2010 to 2012. The two drivers raced together in the Race of Champions as well and represented team Germany for multiple years.

Schumacher on his part retired from the sport in 2012 as a Mercedes driver and often called Vettel his successor. On the 10th anniversary of the former's accident, Vettel spoke to German outlet RTL and seemed emotional while talking about Schumacher. He said:

"The first thoughts were, of course, at the last joint conversation we had. I told him that I will be a father and what is in store for us. I just miss my friend. In recent years, he would have been so important. I would have had so many questions and he could certainly have given so many answers or inspirations."

"It is still very, very difficult to accept" - Sebastian Vettel on Michael Schumacher's condition

Talking about Michael Schumacher's condition, Sebastian Vettel admitted that all of it is very difficult to accept. He touched upon how Mick Schumacher would have been just a teenager when this happened and how tough it would have been for him to understand the situation.

Vettel said:

"Mick was a teenager at the time. I think that's a completely different dimension when the father has an accident and then breaks away in this respect.

"It is still very, very difficult to accept, I don't want to accept, but to accept that he continues to fight and he is not well. Of course, I only wish him the best. It is still very often a topic and I sometimes think about it quietly, sometimes a lot about it."

Since then, Michael's son has emulated his father by becoming an F1 driver. He won the F3 and F2 championships and drove for Haas for two seasons. Mick will be racing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship next year as he tries to carve a different path for himself.