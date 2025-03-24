"I just reported Elon Musk to X for Spamming me": $30M F1 champion takes a dig at social media platform's billionaire owner

Former F1 champion Damon Hill has taken a dig at X's owner Elon Musk on his own platform, saying he has reported the billionaire for spamming him on the website. Hill has been critical of Musk recently, especially since he has joined the world of politics in 2024.

Since his retirement from motorsports in 1999, the $30 million-worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Damon Hill has been in the public eye and the world of media, including working as a pundit on Sky Sports up until 2025. He then left his role to join BBC's radio coverage of F1.

The 64-year-old has also been active on social media, especially since leaving his role at Sky Sports. While he primarily uses his instagram to share his thoughts on news in the F1 world, he has also used X to share his thoughts about social and political issues.

Recently, the Brit has been critical of X owner and billionaire Elon Musk, expressing how he feels that the Canadian-American has made the platform a worse place than it was before he owned it. He has also been critical of his involvement in politics in general.

On Monday, Hill posted about Musk again via X, saying how he has reported the billionaire for spamming him on the platform. He wrote:

"I just reported Elon to X for Spamming me #musk"

Elon Musk has become one of the most controversial figures in the world, as not only is he the richest man but also one of American president Donald Trump's closest confidants. A large section of society has noted that one of the most influential people in the world owning and regulating a platform as big as X is a major conflict of interest.

Hill, who won his one and only F1 championship in 1996 with Williams, is also not a huge fan of the South African-born businessman.

Former F1 champion Damon Hill issued a 'Game of Thrones' related Elon Musk warning last year

President Trump Attends NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship In Philadelphia - Source: Getty

Damon Hill shared his thoughts about how he feels the world could turn into a 'episode of Game of Thrones' if Elon Musk somehow becomes the ruler of the free world. He was replying to a now-deleted post from Musk, in which he had shared an AI video of Game of Thrones characters having a party.

Replying to Musk's X post, Hill wrote:

"If Elon becomes the ruler of the free world (as well he could) it will be like living in one long episode of Game of Thrones, if it isn't already! So not far to go now"

Most recently, Musk also came under fire from F1 fans, when a post on X by a former Red Bull engineer was taken down, in which he had criticized Danica Patrick.

