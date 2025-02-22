"This place is no longer healthy": F1 legend criticizes $384B worth Elon Musk-owned social media platform

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill expressed his disappointment with Elon Musk-owned social media platform X. The Williams F1 driver had a prolific career at the pinnacle of motorsport in the 1990s which resulted in a title win in the 1996 season with the Grove-based outfit.

Ad

The 64-year-old raced for teams like Jordan, Williams, and Brabham and registered 22 race wins alongside 20 pole positions before hanging his boots at the end of the 1999 season.

After retiring, Hill worked as a renowned F1 pundit with British broadcaster Sky Sports from 2012 till 2024 when he left his role. He has never shied away from expressing his honest opinion to the public on various topics away from racing as well.

On Friday, February 21, he expressed his displeasure over the current situation of X (formerly Twitter) and its environment, writing:

Ad

Trending

"This place is no longer healthy," Damon Hill posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

American billionaire Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $384b as per Forbes, bought the social media platform in 2022, later renaming it to 'X'.

F1 legend backs Lando Norris to become champion in the sport

Former F1 pundit Damon Hill believed that McLaren driver Lando Norris had the "ingredients" to become the world champion in the sport. Speaking with F1.com last year, the 1996 world champion reflected on his fellow Brit's capabilities and said:

Ad

“I think he's got the ingredients. I think he's got the qualities. I think he's got that dissatisfaction with second place. I saw some comments he made over the summer break, where he said he wasn’t good enough in the early part of this season."

"That's the sign of someone who's really going to put himself to the test. He’s not going to be comfortable just being good enough. He wants to be the best.”

Ad

Giving his take on what is expected to be a closely fought grid, Hill also gave his opinions on other drivers such as Oscar Piastri, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc, adding:

“Give Oscar [Piastri] a few more seasons, as many seasons as Lando has had, and he'll have learned so much more. He’ll look back at his performances now and realize he didn’t have the ingredients he needs yet."

Ad

"I would not discount George Russell. I think George is definitely a contender. And Charles Leclerc is a typical Ferrari driver in many ways. It's win or bust with Charles, it seems to me, but you can win a championship like that,” he added.

Both Norris and Leclerc have finished runner-up to Max Verstappen in 2024 and 2022 respectively, while Piastri and Russell are yet to mount a title challenge against the Dutchman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback