"I don't know if there's anything quite like it" - Daniel Ricciardo gives his take on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track

Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren were able to pick up a surprise win at Monza earlier this season. A race where McLaren pretty much won the race on merit and achieved the only "1-2 finish" recorded by any team this season.

The track for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is expected to be the second-fastest on the calendar after Monza and because of this, parallels are drawn between these two surfaces. What's also been explored is how the track characteristics should be pretty similar.

Daniel Ricciardo, however, doesn't feel that way. When questioned in the drivers' press conference about the prospects of an improved form for McLaren since the track holds resemblance to Monza, Ricciardo felt that the track was truly one of its kind and similarities could be drawn from multiple tracks like Macau, Baku, along with many others.

While giving his views on the track, Daniel Ricciardo emphasized:

"It gets compared to a Monza setup but I feel it's a very different track, I don't know if there is anything quite like this circuit at the moment. Some of the sections remind me of Macau as it is a high-speed street circuit, some other sections remind me of Baku but Baku has more tight and twisty sections. It's going to be a challenge for sure and I'm looking forward to the first few laps."

McLaren will need Daniel Ricciardo to strike form

McLaren is currently embroiled in a championship battle with Ferrari for P3 and will be desperately looking at Daniel Ricciardo to strike form and put together a decent haul of points.

Ricciardo himself is coming off a poor outing at Qatar where a fuel sensor malfunction forced him to drive in an ultra fuel saving mode throughout the race. Subsequently, this compromised his chances of victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At Saudi Arabia, Daniel Ricciardo will be looking to make amends and bring the fight to Ferrari in the championship.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul