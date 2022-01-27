“I do not know why they liked me so much” – Kimi Raikkonen doesn’t understand why he was so popular among F1 fans

Kimi Raikkonen says he is clueless about why fans liked him and believes being different could have been a potential reason for his popularity. In an exclusive interview with the Motorsport Network, the Finnish world champion revealed he is satisfied he could stay true to himself throughout his career in the sport.

Bemused about why his fans liked him, Raikkonen said:

“I do not know why they liked me so much… Maybe because I am who I am. Consistently separate, or weird, or whatever you want to call it. For me that is normal, but for an outsider maybe not, maybe it’s not normal for everyone. However, I did it exactly as I would like, in most cases at least.”

Nicknamed the "Iceman" by ex-McLaren boss Ron Dennis, the Finn never believed in changing himself as an individual throughout his career. In a recent interview, Bernie Ecclestone praised Raikkonen for being a rare and one of the few drivers who was not doctored by the team or his PR.

Recalling moments from his career where his surroundings tried to shape him, Kimi Raikkonen said:

“Here and there you may need to adjust something. In the beginning, it is of course more difficult, because then they try to shape you. But if you do not give in, they’re kind of giving up to change you. It’s easier then [for them to say]: ‘Maybe it’s better to just let him do what he wants.”

Refraining from changing his overall personality for the sport, Raikkonen's rare persona set him apart from most drivers on the grid as an individual, making him even more popular with his fans. In his career from 2014 to 2018 at Ferrari, the majority of Tifosi were fans of the 'Iceman'.

The Finn has always been popular for not holding back his opinion, to which he admitted that he believed in being himself in the eyes of the public. Expressing his views about his image in the public limelight, Kimi Raikkonen believes he did not want to be pretentious or change as an individual to be appreciated more.

Expressing his views on his image as a sporting entity, Raikkonen said:

“I’m glad I opposed it in the beginning, because it’s so much easier, of course. After that, it’s a lot harder to pretend otherwise. You can do what people ask of you, or be who people want you to be, for a while. In the long run, I do not think that is very good, or healthy.”

Popular for being an original in F1 and a rarity, the 2007 world champion will always be remembered as one of the drivers who was a genuine individual and a unique character of the sport. Apart from his glorious career, his retirement made many appreciate his unique ideology and true persona as he hung his boots in Abu Dhabi.

