"I like being at the track" - McLaren CEO not bothered by increasing motorsports commitments

McLaren recently announced its entry into Formula E, in addition to existing portfolios including F1, IndyCar, Extreme E, and esports. Meanwhile, the Woking-based team's CEO Zak Brown revealed that he is unbothered by the drastically rising motorsport commitments, given his love for his job and being present on the track.

As reported by PlanetF1, the American said:

“I certainly have a few more weekends at the track now. I like being at the track, and my job is to install the right managers [in each team]. Andreas, Taylor and Ian certainly like to work autonomously, and my job is to make sure they have the right resources and support. The Formula 1 team can manage quite well without me if I’m not there on race weekends.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 Accelerating our sustainability journey. We’re ready for the challenge ahead! Accelerating our sustainability journey. We’re ready for the challenge ahead! 👊⚡ https://t.co/HeZgvGBdjh

Explaining the changes brought about by the team's increased presence in motorsport, the 50-year-old said:

“We get more sponsors and partners, whether it’s through Formula E, IndyCar or Formula 1, and that goes into McLaren Racing and vice versa. Ian has all the ingredients to go on and win, but now he has the more extensive range of McLaren Racing, whether it’s driver talent, team talent, commercial partnerships, extended fanbase.”

Despite an increased workload, Brown is certain that his team has the potential to capitalize and deliver in each individual organization.

McLaren CEO says Formula E "complements and builds" the team's EV racing program

In an official announcement confirming the team's foray into Formula E, Zak Brown spoke about how the series fits into the company's brand portfolio and how it is expected to benefit the organization overall. Emphasizing that the increased focus on cutting-edge technology is right within their goals, he stated:

“McLaren Racing always seeks to compete against the best and on the leading edge of technology, providing our fans, partners and people with new ways to be excited, entertained and inspired. Formula E, like all our racing series, fulfills all those criteria. As with all forms of the sport we participate in, Formula E has racing at the center but will be strategically, commercially and technically additive to overall. It is also satisfying to provide a home for the class-leading Formula E team that Mercedes has built, which will become a fully-fledged part of the McLaren Racing family. While run separately to our F1 and IndyCar teams, Formula E complements and builds out our EV racing program alongside Extreme E.”

Although the team has entered the sphere of electric motoring, the driver line-up, powertrain supplier, and commercial partners for the team are yet to be confirmed.

Edited by Anurag C