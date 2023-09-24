"I'll remember for a very long time": Oscar Piastri ecstatic after securing his first career podium at the 2023 F1 Japanese GP

Oscar Piastri recently secured his first F1 podium finish in his rookie season at the 2023 F1 Japanese GP. The young Australian drove brilliantly throughout the race. He raced against George Russell and managed to secure third place. He is now the first rookie in six years to bag a podium finish.

While speaking to former F1 world champion Damon Hill in Parc Ferme after the race, Oscar Piastri was extremely delighted. He stated how special this moment was for him. He feels fortunate to have achieved a podium in his rookie season, something that many racing drivers dream of. Though he admits that it was not his best performance, he was satisfied with it since he managed to secure the podium.

"It feels pretty special, definitely. I will remember it for a very, very long time. I can't thank the team enough for giving me this opportunity. There are not many people in the world that get this opportunity in their whole life and I have managed to have it in my first season, so thank you very much to the team. Wasn't my best race ever, but it was enough to get the trophy in the end. So, super happy," said the McLaren rookie.

While Oscar Piastri finished third, his teammate Lando Norris secured second place since he was the quicker McLaren driver. Nonetheless, Piastri overtook George Russell and kept a consistent gap between him and the Mercedes driver for the latter half of the race.

At the 2023 F1 Japanese GP, the young Australian scored 15 points and moved up to ninth place in the drivers' championship.

Oscar Piastri receives praise from McLaren team boss after contract extension

Between the Singapore GP and the Japanese GP, McLaren announced that Oscar Piastri's contract with the team had been extended to 2025. The Australian rookie is having a brilliant first F1 season so far, where he has scored quite a lot of points and not made any glaring mistakes.

Speaking about the contract extension, McLaren CEO Zak Brown showered praise on the rookie and stated that he has proved his worth as F1 quoted him saying:

"Oscar is already proving what he can do out on track and has been instrumental in the turn around we’ve had so far this season. He’s fit into the team brilliantly and is really valued by the whole McLaren Racing family. I’m excited to see how he continues to grow both on and off track."

Without a doubt, Piastri further solidified his place in McLaren after a recent podium in the Japanese GP.